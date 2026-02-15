"It's Really Fun!" Wesley Jordan Recaps First Two Games With Texas A&M Aggies
To say it's been a runaway through two games for the Texas A&M Aggies in 2026 would be quite the understatement, especially after the walloping earlier today against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.
With today's 23-7 mercy rule-shortened win and last night's 15-6 win, the Aggies, old and new, have all gotten a chance to show off their pop at the plate.
One newbie that has stood out, especially after Saturday's offensive onslaught, has been senior designated hitter Wesley Jordan, who transferred to College Station after two years with the Baylor Bears.
"It's a Great Atmosphere!"
Friday night saw Jordan record two hits and two walks in his Texas A&M debut, but it was Saturday that saw him prove himself the most to the 12th Man, hitting his first two home runs as a member of the Maroon and White while also walking three more times and scoring four of A&M's 23 runs.
After Saturday's win, Jordan sat with the media to talk about his move to College Station and how he was fitting in so far, and it didn't sound like the former Bear had any complaints to report about Aggieland.
"It's really fun, and it's a great atmosphere," Jordan said about the Blue Bell Park crowd through his first two games. "I love playing in front of the 12th Man."
Jordan also talked about his family ties to the university, and how he was no stranger to the various game day environments.
"I always had a lot of respect for the environment and the buy-in," said the DH. "I grew up seeing A&M games, like, it's super fun plus my sister, which is great, and so it just felt like the right spot."
The senior out of Lewisville, TX also touched on hitting his first home runs, and the joy of all the stress of achieving the moment being behind him.
"Yeah, it's nice to get them out of the way early so that you're not pressing for it week two or week three and you can just settle in and play."
Jordan's two home runs on Saturday were part of the five that the team belted over the fences, and his walks made up a quarter of the dozen ball four calls the Aggies got in the blowout victory.
Amongst the other new Aggies on the diamond on Saturday, Jake Duer also left the yard for the first time as an Ag on a full count, and Boston Kellner followed up his two-double debut on Friday night with two more doubles on Saturday.
The Aggies and Golden Eagles will wrap up their opening weekend on Sunday at noon.
