Two Texas A&M Stars Projected as First-Round Picks in 2026 MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB Draft was a notable one for Texas A&M, with seven Aggies hearing their names called.
But with the 2025 Draft now in the rearview, MLB reporter Jonathan Mayo wasted no time dropping his way-too-early 2026 mock draft which Aggie fans might want to take a look at.
Despite a disappointing 2025 season under first-year head coach Michael Earley, A&M returns a roster filled with talent. Two of those returners are already generating first-round hype.
Chris Hapocian to the Angels at No. 13?
Mayo projects junior shortstop Chris Hapocian to go 13th overall to the Los Angeles Angels. A transfer from Maryland, Hapocian was among the most coveted players in the portal. As a freshman, he earned Big Ten All-Freshman honors, batting .323 with 15 home runs and 42 RBIs in 55 starts.
He moved over to shortstop from third baseman his sophomore year, where he had another great season. For the second campaign in a row, he earned Second Team All Big Ten honors with a .375 batting average, 14 home runs, 61 RBI, and led the team with 72 hits.
Gavin Grahovac Gets His Flowers
Only a few spots down the list is junior third baseman Gavin Grahovac, one of the most exciting players to come through College Station in recent memory.
And it could be argued that he would have been higher on the list if not for the season-ending left shoulder injury that ended his sophomore campaign early.
Still, Grahovac had plenty of explosiveness in his freshman year to make MLB scouts fall in love with his talent. As a freshman, Grahovac broke the A&M record for most home runs in a freshman season with 23 homers, edging out previous teammate Jace LaViollette, who had 21 bombs the year prior.
Grahovac’s dominance wasn’t limited just to the regular season; he also delivered on the biggest stage, launching a leadoff home run in the opening game of the College World Series against Tennessee in a 9-5 victory.
Now, he and Hapocian will suit up together in Maroon and White, looking to help the Aggies bounce back from a disappointing 2025 campaign.
Joining them will be junior outfielder Caden Sorrell, who many believe is the most talented player on the roster. If he puts together the kind of season he's capable of, there's a strong chance he’ll be a Day One selection in next year’s draft.