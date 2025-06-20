All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Land All-Big Ten Player from Transfer Portal

Texas A&M picks up key player Chris Hacopian from transfer portal.

May 21, 2025; Hoover, AL, USA; Texas A&M shortstop Kaeden Kent (6) fields and throws to first for an out during the game with Mississippi State in the first round of the SEC Baseball Tournament at the Hoover Met. / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the offseason in full swing, players declaring for the MLB draft and others deciding to transfer out of Texas A&M, head coach Michael Earley and his staff have hit the portal, picking up guys left and right.

Chris Hacopian, the infielder from Maryland, was a top player in the portal is the latest to commit to Texas A&M for the 2026 season, per On3's Pete Nakos.

Hacopian, the incoming junior from Maryland, is a huge pick up for the Aggies after seeing what he was able to accomplish in two short years as a Terrapin. As a freshman, he earned Big Ten All-Freshman Team and Second Team All-Big Ten.

Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies shortstop Ali Camarillo (2) reacts after striking out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

His first season at Maryland he spent over at third base batting an impressive .323 and starting in all 55 games for Maryland as a rookie. Defensively, Hacopian ended his freshman season with a .917 fielding percentage over at third.

Moving over to shortstop for his sophomore year, Hacopian certainly touched the ball more defensively, finishing the year with 79 put outs and a .913 fielding percentage. Earning Second Team All-Big Ten for the second consecutive season, Hacopian decided his time at Maryland was over and to explore new options.

Hacopian had an impressive stat line following his sophomore season with a .375 batting average, 14 home runs, 61 RBI and leading the team with 72 hits. With a disciplined yet aggressive hitter in the box, he is certain to bring some more offense to a Texas A&M team who dropped from a .298 batting average in 2024 to a .260 in 2025.

Arguably one of his best performances this previous season was a six-hit game against Penn State in which Maryland came out on top 12-11 in extra innings. Hacopian ended the evening with six singles through seven at bats.

With this new addition, Texas A&M will have a new spark to its offense in Hacopian.

