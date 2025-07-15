Seven Texas A&M Aggies Picked in 2025 MLB Draft
As the 2025 MLB Draft took place from July 13 to July 14, seven Aggies heard their names called as they took the first step in their professional baseball careers. Aggies Jace LaViolette, Justin Lamkin, Kaeden Kent, Myles Patton, Kaiden Wilson, Wyatt Henseler and Ryan Prager have all been selected as part of the 2025 MLB Draft.
All seven Aggies who were drafted played extremely important roles in the ball club this year, as Texas A&M fans and staff will be sure to miss them as they embark on their next journey. With these players being drafted, the Aggies lose one outfielder, two infielders and four pitchers on the roster.
With seven players getting drafted to six different major league teams, let's study each player's journey at Texas A&M and see how they were able to be selected in the draft.
Jace LaViolette, Cleveland Guardians, OF
With the No. 27 pick of the draft, the Cleveland Guardians chose LaViolette, a three-year starter for the Aggies in center field. With LaViolette getting drafted in the first round, he becomes the 15th Aggie to do so.
In his time with the Aggies, LaViolette started all 188 games for the Maroon and White and was a powerhouse at the plate, hitting 68 career home runs and becoming Texas A&M's all-time home run leader.
Justin Lamkin, Kansas City Royals, LHP
The next Aggie off the board was day two starting pitcher Lamkin, who was the 71st overall pick of the draft. Lamkin, the left-handed pitcher out of Corpus Christi, Texas, had an incredible year on the mound for the Aggies with a career low 3.42 ERA through 84.1 innings, paired with 98 strikeouts.
Arguably Lamkin's best performance as an Aggie was this previous season against Georgia, in which Lamkin threw a complete game shutout in the Aggies' 6-0 win over Georgia. During this impressive defeat, Lamkin struck out 15 batters, marking a career high that will be hard to beat.
Kaeden Kent, New York Yankees, SS
The third Aggie off the board was Kent, the three-year starting shortstop for the Aggies, who had an incredible 2024 campaign, as he put himself on the map. In 2024, Kent batted .327 on the season, which led him to a better stat line in 2025 as he hit 13 home runs paired with 49 RBIs, officially hitting 100 career runs batted in.
Myles Patton, Boston Red Sox, LHP
The second pitcher to get drafted from Texas A&M this draft was Patton, the recent Aggie transfer who became the Sunday starter for the program. In his lone season in Aggieland, Patton certaintly took his role as the last day starter serious as he accumulated 82 strikeouts through 77 innings worth of work.
Kaiden Wilson, Miami Marlins, LHP
The first closer for the Aggies came off the board as the Miami Marlins chose Wilson, the sophomore left-handed closer. Making 22 appearances in the Aggies' 2025 campaign, Wilson was one of the first guys out of the bullpen as he recorded 28 strikeouts through just 22.1 innings of work.
Wyatt Henseler, Washington Nationals, 3B
The Washington Nationals got a stud in Henseler, who was a four-year starter at Penn State before spending his fifth year at Texas A&M. As a senior at Penn State, Henseler was honored by being named the Ivy League Player of the Year unanimously before coming to A&M and leading the Aggies in batting average, hits and doubles.
Ryan Prager, Cleveland Guardians, LHP
The final Aggie off the board in the 2025 MLB Draft was Prager, the fourth left-handed pitcher coming from Texas A&M. Prager had a remarkable career at Texas A&M, ending with a 3.93 ERA, an overall 14-9 record through 52 appearances, striking out 250 batters in an Aggie uniform.
As the 2025 MLB Draft concludes, all six ball clubs that are receiving these players from Texas A&M certainly are getting great quality ball players.