Where Texas A&M Baseball Sits in the Rankings Following Opening Weekend

The No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies debuted their 2026 squad in style over the weekend at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 45-14 over the three-game series.

Texas A&M started the series off with a 15-6 win on Friday thanks to two home runs by Caden Sorrell, which led to an incredible 23-7 win on Saturday as the team hit five home runs and drew 12 walks, and finished off with a 7-1 victory on Sunday after an efficient outing from starting pitcher Aiden Sims.

But how does the Aggies' fifth straight Opening Weekend sweep affect their position in D1Baseball.com's weekly rankings?

Aggies Up One In Weekly Ranks

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) drives in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

As Monday morning brought along the new Top 25 courtesy of D1Baseball, A&M's stellar start to their season saw them move up one spot to No. 24 in the list, behind the No. 23 Miami Hurricanes and ahead of the No. 25 West Virginia Mountaineers.

Despite already suffering a loss in their opening series, the UCLA Bruins remain as the nation's top team, followed by the reigning national champion LSU Tigers, the Texas Longhorns, the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the top five.

The Aggies are one of 11 SEC teams represented in the ranks, the most by any conference.

Elsewhere on the list, the No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 25 West Virginia Mountaineers join the list after being previously unranked.

The top 10 of the list remained the same for the most part, but Louisville's abysmal 1-2 start to their season dropped them from number eight all the way down to No. 15.

The TCU Horned Frogs were able to take full advantage of Louisville's blunder, climbing three spots to No. 7 after their 2-1 weekend.

Here is the full top 25, per D1Baseball.com:

1) UCLA Bruins

2) LSU Tigers

3) Texas Longhorns

4) Mississippi State Bulldogs

5) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

6) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

7) TCU Horned Frogs

8) Arkansas Razorbacks

9) Auburn Tigers

10) North Carolina Tar Heels

11) Oregon State Beavers

12) Florida Gators

13) Tennessee Volunteers

14) Georgia Bulldogs

15) Louisville Cardinals

16) Florida State Seminoles

17) North Carolina State Wolfpack

18) Kentucky Wildcats

19) Clemson Tigers

20) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

21) Oklahoma Sooners

22) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

23) Miami Hurricanes

24) Texas A&M Aggies

25) West Virginia Mountaineers

Texas A&M hopes to keep their hot start going when they host the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders Tuesday night at 6:00 PM.