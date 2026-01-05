3 Auburn Players To Watch on Tuesday Night

It was a crazy start to conference play, as the Texas A&M basketball program protected home court with a 75-72 win over LSU before they'll travel to Neville Arena to take on an Auburn team that had just lost its first road game, 104-100 in overtime to No. 23 Georgia.

For the Tigers, playing four quarters wasn’t enough to secure the game as a final, as the prolonged contest will not benefit the roster, as the Aggies will enter with more rest and momentum.

Going into a hostile environment where coach Steven Pearl’s squad is going to be hungry to find a way to secure a win and not fall to 0-2 in SEC play, the Aggies’ offense is going to need to continue sticking to its identity and step up the defense a notch from the game on Saturday. To do that, it needs to continue pressing intensely and stick to the formula against these three Tigers.

Keyshawn Hall, Forward

Dec 20, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) goes to the basket during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

If anyone is a person who likes to pay attention to how many minutes a player gets, Keyshawn Hall is that guy on Auburn who has earned the most time on court, and he has deservedly earned it with how incredible his shooting has been.

On the season, the 6-foot-7 senior from Cleveland, Ohio, has gone 47.8 percent from the field, averaging 20 points per game, along with 8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. One of the departments in which A&M excelled against LSU was winning the rebounding battle, so limiting the number of times Hall snags a rebound will matter in this matchup.

Coming out of the game against the Bulldogs, Hall finished with 20 points and went 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. Despite playing 38 minutes and going 38.4 percent from the field, it wasn’t enough to slow down the offense he faced so he’ll want to steamroll the Aggies after the disappointing loss.

Tahaad Pettiford, Guard

Jan 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) shoots over Georgia Bulldogs center Somto Cyril (2) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In 13 appearances, the 6-foot-1 sophomore has been impactful for the Tigers whenever he is given a chance to show the world what he is capable of. He’s a loyal kid who has loved playing for the Pearls in Auburn, Alabama, and has made the most of his opportunities to boost the program.

In the Georgia game, he scored 25 points, going 10 of 21 on field-goal attempts. From deep, he only managed to put three through the net, as 2 of 3 free throws were also cashed in on. He wrapped up that performance going 47.6 percent, so if he heats up again, it could present a problem for A&M, which just had a great showing on defense considering the cards it's been dealt.

In nine of the 13 games, the Jersey City, New Jersey, native has had double-digit scoring games, so he can nail a shot from anywhere if he puts his mind to it, with his season-high coming in the win against No. 2 Arizona, where he tallied 30 points. Watch for No. 0 to work inside, take the open looks, and share the ball without hesitation.

Kevin Overton, Guard

A crafty guard who can maneuver through traffic had himself a game against the Bulldogs, registering 19 points on 46.7 percent shooting. Kevin Overton makes quick decisions and has great hands to take care of the ball, as he proved in the most recent game, when he made 7 of his 15 field goal attempts and hauled in 7 rebounds.

Don’t underestimate the 6-foot-5 size that Overton has, as he wins contested battles on a constant basis, where he has put up three straight games scoring 19 or more points. To add to that, he had a season-high 29 points that came against NC State, so if he is left open, in the blink of an eye, he’ll penetrate his way down the lane and score in a hurry.

His speed and eye coordination are also notable, which might give A&M a tough time slowing down. Keep an eye out for the baller wearing No. 1 from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.