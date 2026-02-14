Bucky McMillan Address Texas A&M's Offensive Struggles vs No. 19 Vanderbilt

Unfortunately, Texas A&M's recent struggles on the basketball court can no longer be classified as just "a rough stretch." The Aggies dropped their fourth straight SEC game with their most recent loss to the No. 19-ranked Vanderbilt Commodores.

Once again, the Texas A&M offense, that was once considered one of the best in the SEC, struggled to find consistent production. The lone Aggie to reach double-digits in the 82-69 road loss was none other than Marcus Hill, who totaled 20 points by shooting 9 for 16 from the floor.

Saturday's game against a top-20 team provided Texas A&M with a chance to stop the bleeding. While the Commodores have been playing good basketball in recent weeks, the law of averages suggested that the Aggies might come out firing on all cylinders after multiple lackluster performances.

McMillan's Thoughts on the Vanderbilt Loss

Feb 14, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba (6) drives to the basket past Vanderbilt Commodores forward Jalen Washington (13) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After the final buzzer, head coach Bucky McMillan briefly met with the media to discuss the Aggies' struggles on offense. Texas A&M's 69 point total on Saturday is among the program's worst this season.

"We knew that Vandy, you know looking at all the metrics, this would be one of the hardest games we had all year, coming here and getting a win," McMillan said. "If you're going to win here vs a really good team, you're going to have to play A-basketball."

The head coach also addressed the fact that Texas A&M needed to shoot well to have a chance at upsetting Vanderbilt on their home court. The Commodores have been especially dominant in Nashville this season with their only losses coming against Oklahoma and No. 17 Florida. As you can probably imagine based on the final score, the Aggies didn't rise to the occasion on Saturday.

"For the game, we were less than 40 percent from the field and less than 30 percent from three and 50 percent from the free throw line," McMillan said. "I thought we had some shots around the rim that we normally make, and for whatever reason, we just couldn't get it to go down."

McMillan also discussed the free-throw disparity between the two teams, but told the media not to read into his statements on the matter too much. The Aggies were given just 10 opportunities at the line, while the Commodores were given 29 chances at free points.

"Free throw disparity was big..." McMillan stated. "Don't read into that statement too much, I got to see why that was. That got 29 free-throws, we got 10, you know you gotta do a better job of getting to the line, however that is. I gotta see why we weren't getting to the line and evaluate that. It's hard to win when they beat you by 18 points at the free throw line in a game."

