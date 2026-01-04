Rashaun Agee Comes Through For Texas A&M in Win Vs. LSU Tigers

Texas A&M's first conference game under head coach Bucky McMillan wasn't exactly the high-scoring thriller that fans have grown accustomed to, but it resulted in a win, and that's all that matters.

The Maroon and White held off the LSU Tigers to take a 75-72 win and they have one man to thank for the conference-opening victory, and that is forward Rashaun Agee.

Agee, a senior out of Chicago, recorded his second straight double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds and also tallied an assist Saturday night in College Station.

Agee Plays Hero in SEC Opener Win

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) looks to pass the ball against the Louisiana State Tigers at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Agee would score seven points in the final five minutes of the contest to will the Texas A&M offense to the finish line, which included a free throw to tie the game at 64-64 late, and he also contributed with four points in a 5-2 run by the Aggies to take a 69-66 lead with less than two minutes left.

With the win Saturday, the Aggies have now won four straight meetings on the hardwood against their rivals from Baton Rouge and have won six of their last seven games.

In addition to Agee's great night, Ruben Dominguez added 13 points, Ali Dibba put in 12, and Pop Isaacs threw in 11 points worth.

Agee was the only Aggie to record double-digit rebounds on the night. Marcus Hill was the second closest with six boards, and Isaacs led the team in assists with four.

Agee has averaged a near double-double in the 2025-26 season thus far, with 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds, his best numbers since his 2023-24 season with Bowling Green, where he recorded 13.3 points and 9.9 boards in 33 games.

Texas A&M's final non-conference game against Prairie View Monday night also saw a double-double from the former Oregon Duck hoopster with 19 points and 13 rebounds in just 20 minutes on the floor in the 111-82 win.

The forward has recorded double-digit points in six of the Aggies' last seven games, which have included a season-high 21 points against the East Texas A&M Lions a couple of weeks ago.

Agee has seen plenty of playing time in McMillan's first season with the Aggies, earning 32 minutes tonight, and he has made every second count during this season of rebuilding for the Maroon and White, one that has seen a team full of transfers build so much chemistry in such a short amount of time.

Agee and the Aggies hit the road for their next SEC match, heading to Neville Arena in Auburn for a Tuesday night showdown with the Tigers on January 6 at 8:00 PM.