3 Overreactions From the First Win of Texas A&M Hoops‘ ‘Bucky Ball’ Era
The Texas A&M Aggies basketball program looks almost unrecognizable.
Under coach Buzz Williams, the 12th Man knew what they were getting. Shaky shooting, dominant rebounding, free-throw farming, and physical zone defense have been the identity of A&M hoops, and it created a boring product that only worked so well, often stalling within the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
On Monday, the Texas A&M men’s basketball program showcased its fresh look under coach Bucky McMillan and blew out Northwestern State in an exciting new fashion.
1. Shooters Shoot
The Aggies have become a shooting team and they make their shots, a complete-180 from last year’s squad. The team went 11-31 from beyond the arc while scoring a staggering 98 points, a mark they had not hit in all of the 2024-25 season. Seeing the Aggies respond to 3-pointers with 3-pointers of their own and not hoping for an and-one opportunity has been a breath of fresh air. Even McMillan himself has been impressed with the team’s ability to shoot the ball.
“We practiced yesterday, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen a shooting display like I saw yesterday when we practiced,” McMillan said ahead of the season opener. “It was unbelievable. We win a Natty if we shot like that, and no one would come within 15 points of us if we shot like we did yesterday. It was crazy. It was up, down, bomb threes. It was just so fast.”
2. Bucky McMillan is a Home-Run Hire
With Williams announcing his decision to leave Aggieland at the beginning of April, he left Texas A&M in a bit of a pickle. All of the free agent coaches had already been signed, and the transfer portal had been open for a significant amount of time. Athletic director Trev Alberts took a chance on the intriguing coach from Samford, and it already seems to be paying off.
McMillan has been able to rejuvenate the hype surrounding this basketball program. His play style has captivated the 12th Man and pumped some life back into Reed Arena.
3. Texas A&M is a Tournament Team
When McMillan took over A&M in April, there were zero players on the roster. He had to assemble his staff and immediately get to work in the transfer portal. The expectations for this team were on the floor, but McMillan was able to put together a team full of stars from other programs.
Depending on how fast all of the personalities can mesh on the court, there is a high chance we will be seeing the Aggies come March.