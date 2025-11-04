3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Win in Season Opener
One game with Bucky McMillan as head coach, and one win for the Texas A&M Aggies' men's basketball team in the 2025 season.
McMillan's first appearance as A&M's coach was a success in front of the home crowd at Reed Arena Monday night, resulting in a 98-68 win over the Northwestern State Demons.
Guard Ruben Dominguez led the way with 18 points, and Josh Holloway and Rylan Griffen each followed with 13 points.
"Bucky Ball" has a 1.000 winning percentage so far with the Texas A&M Aggies, and here are a few takeaways from his first win in Aggieland, as well as his 100th as a college basketball head coach.
Obvious Offensive Improvements
Last season in 2024, the Aggies' highest points total in a game was 97 against the Lamar Cardinals in their third game of the season.
It took this A&M team just 40 minutes to surpass that tonight with 98 points against the Demons, a further testament to how different the offense should be expected to be under McMillan's watch, even though there is still an entire season ahead for the Maroon and White.
But if this is a sign of times to come, then the future is looking bright on the hardwood for the Ags.
You Shall Not Lead
Northwestern State wasn't favored in the contest by any means, but some may have thought that the team would have had a one or two-score lead in the very early stages of the game, but that was not the case inside of Reed Arena Monday.
The game was tied for a total of 16 seconds at 0-0, and then once Marcus Hill made a free throw with 19:44 left in the first half, the Aggies took a lead that they never gave up for the remainder of the game, and holding a 21-point a lead at halftime and finishing with a 30-point lead showed how one-sided the game was from the opening tip.
Short-Term Chemistry
For a Texas A&M team that has only been together for less than eight months, the on-court chemistry between the team was pristine, with the Aggies combining for 22 assists, a quick turnaround for a team that hadn't called a single play together a year ago.
The Aggies will look to boost their record with McMillan to 2-0 when they host the Texas Southern Tigers on Thursday night back at Reed Arena in College Station.