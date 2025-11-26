3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Blowout Win Over Mississippi Valley State
For fans of the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils, Tuesday night was a pretty ugly battle on the hardwood against Bucky McMillan's Texas A&M Aggies, with the Maroon and White sending the Reed Arena crowd home happy with a 120-84 win.
The victory, which never saw the Aggies trail, brought the team up to 5-2 on the season and dropped the Delta Devils to a measly 1-7.
The Aggies went over 100 points for the third time in the 2025 season, after going what seemed like ages without hitting the triple-digit mark, and now it seems like a point total from an entire game last year is equal to the total of just one half of play this year.
Following Texas A&M's impressive offensive display Tuesday night in College Station, here are three takeaways from the contest.
Mackenzie Mgbako Shines In First Full Outing With Aggies
After missing the first five games of the season with a foot injury and only seeing four minutes of court time in the win over Manhattan, junior forward Mackenzie Mgbako looked as advertised Tuesday night against Mississippi Valley State.
The former Indiana Hoosier put up a team-leading 19 points in 17 minutes of play, going 5-for-9 from the field, including 50 percent from beyond the arc, and made all six of his free throw attempts with a rebound and two assists to his name, as well.
"Bucky Ball" Does It Again
The offensive scheme that Bucky McMillan has crafted for the Texas A&M Aggies has truly been a thing of beauty during the start of the season, and it helped the Aggies reach a point total that many fans a year or two ago would have thought was an impossible feat to accomplish.
Tuesday night marked the third time that the Aggies have reached 100 points, coming in Coach McMillan's seventh game as the head coach.
In the 194 games that Buzz Williams spent as the head coach, the Aggies only reached the 100-point mark one time, coming on December 27, 2021, where they put up 102 points in a win over Dallas Christian.
"Bucky Ball" continues to come together for the Aggies, one can only imagine how developed it will be when it comes time for conference play.
Taking Advantage
As well as the offense did, the defense was equally as productive, forcing 31 turnovers and scoring 46 points off of them, over half of the Delta Devils total production on the night.
13 of those turnovers were accomplished via the steal, which Marcus Hill and Jacari Lane led with three apiece.
The Aggies will host the Florida State Seminoles at Reed Arena on Friday at 4:00 PM.