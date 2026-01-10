Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma Sooners Live Updates, Box Score

The Texas A&M Aggies return home to College Station after an eventful trip to Neville Arena in Auburn, securing a 90-88 win over the Tigers after a miracle shot by KeShawn Murphy at the buzzer didn't leave his hands in time, keeping the Maroon and White undefeated in SEC play.

The Aggies now turn their attention to the Oklahoma Sooners, who hold a similar 11-4 record in the 2025-26 season, but were unable to topple the Mississippi State Bulldogs last Wednesday night, losing 72-53 in Starkville to bring their conference record to an even 1-1.

And that loss was also an away game, not giving Oklahoma any benefits as they head to Reed Arena Saturday afternoon.

Aggies vs. Sooners

The Aggies, on the other hand, have had a successful first two conference games under new head coach Bucky McMillan.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Jacari Lane (5) takes a shot against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

12-3 on the season with a 2-0 conference record, the Aggies opened up the SEC slate with a close 75-72 win over the LSU Tigers that saw Rashaun Agee almost single-handedly lead the Maroon and White to victory in the opener, with a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double.

The win over Auburn was just as exciting, down to literally the last shot, with McMillan's team coming back from a 16-point deficit early in the second to not only take the lead by double digits with three minutes left in the game, but hold off a comeback by the Tigers, culminating in the controversial shot to end the game, which saw a couple of Murphy's fingertips still on the ball when the buzzer lit up.

The two SEC schools tip off at 2:30 PM from Reed Arena in College Station, and be sure to check back here at that time for live game updates as the action unfolds.

