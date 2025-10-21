Mackenzie Mgbako Embracing New Chapter At Texas A&M
One of the key additions of the offseason was picking up the transfer forward from Indiana, Mackenzie Mgbako. In the latest media availability, Mgbako spoke about several intriguing areas that numerous fans were curious to learn about.
In the past year, Mgbako considered going into the NBA Draft but elected to instead play for coach Bucky McMillan and get another season under his belt, even after coming off an injury.
“I’m ready man,” Mgbako said. “This is one of the injuries you never want to rush it, or put a timetable on it. As soon as my body feels good, I’m going to get back on the court.”
Native to Franklin, New Jersey, the 6-foot-9, 225-pound junior stud has gone in the books as a successful player, averaging 12.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and a 43.7 percent field goal percentage.
Decision To Play At A&M
One primary reason the forward knew the Aggies were the right team for him was the coaches, who made it easy for him to trust what they were trying to convey.
“They were just supporting me with whatever I wanted to do, whether that be keep my name in the draft or come back,” Mgbako said. “They support me fully. A lot of genuine people. All of them are genuine on that staff. They were just with me through the whole way.”
Another reason Mgbako wanted to come to College Station, Texas, was because of the roster that McMillan was building, even though it wasn’t quite clear what the final product would look like once the season began.
“Coach Bucky said he had it under control,” Mgbako said. “So I just put my trust in him and it worked out for the best.”
More About Mgbako
One hobby Mgbako enjoys doing every chance he gets is to read. As an Academic All-Big Ten, it made sense why the athlete is so smart on the court as well as off the court.
Chilling with the boys and watching movies are a few other activities Mgbako does when he’s not locked with McMillan’s program.
“I like to read, chill with my boys, watch movies,” Mgbako said.
When there isn’t spare time, Mgabko is likely shooting the ball. Mgbako said the strength of his game is shooting, playing defense and talking.
As a five-star recruit, another strength of his game was playing at a quick pace. He enjoys playing at a certain speed, and it is an area of his game where his teammates have practiced getting shots up fast.
“Coach wants a shot, if possible, in the first eight seconds on the shot clock,” Mgbako said. “We want to play fast, and we’re going to play fast.”
That fast pace will start to be on full display on opening night when the Aggies tip off the season at Reed Arena against Northwestern State on November 3, at 7 p.m.