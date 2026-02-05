3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Road Loss Vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Texas A&M Aggies' men's basketball team saw its short run of wins in conference play come to a sudden stop Wednesday night with a 100-97 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Wednesday night.

The game was truly back-and-forth, and it saw the lead between the two teams change hands 28 times all the way until it got down to the wire, when Alabama's Amari Allen sank a free throw to give Alabama the three-point lead with four seconds left that proved to be just enough for the win.

The loss brings Texas A&M to 17-5 on the season and 7-2 in conference play, while Alabama is now 15-7 and back above .500 in SEC matchups at 5-4.

The Takeaways

Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson (4) dunks against Alabama Crimson Tide forward London Jemison (6) during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. | David Leong-Imagn Images

With the loss now behind the team, here are a few takeaways from the contest.

They Shot How Many Threes?

The three-point shot is a common staple of today's action on the hardwood, but that is just about the only kind of shot the two teams were putting up Wednesday night.

The schools combined for 79 attempted three-pointers in the game, which is nearly two attempts every minute, with the Aggies making 13 of their 31 attempts, while the Tide went 16-for-48 from beyond the arc.

The Aggies' percentage may have been higher, but Alabama made more overall, and it was a three in the closing seconds of the game by Latrell Wrightsell Jr. that gave the Tide the lead for good.

Back and Forth

Alabama Crimson Tide guard Houston Mallette (95) and Texas A&M Aggies forward Federiko Federiko (33) struggle for a loose ball during the first half at Coleman Coliseum. | David Leong-Imagn Images

Neither team could really run away with the game throughout the contest that saw six lead changes in the first seven minutes of action.

Alabama had a nine-point lead midway through the first half, and Texas A&M would come back and build their own six-point lead later in the same half, only for Alabama to crawl back and tie it up at halftime with a 6-1 run in the latter seconds.

Neither team led by double digits at any point in the game, and both were nearly equal in the percentage of the game that they did have the lead in.

This Offense Is Still Trouble

Texas A&M Aggies guard Marcus Hill (0) shoots during the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. | David Leong-Imagn Images

The loss will sting, of course, but other than that, there is really nothing for the A&M offense to hang their heads on, with their 97 points serving as the most in conference play thus far, and the third straight contest where they've put up at least 90 points.

Rashaun Agee led the Maroon and White with 21 points, while Marcus Hill turned in a conference play-high 18 points, and Rylan Griffen put up 17 points for his sixth double-digit scoring contest in the last seven games.

Not to mention, the Aggies have done a tremendous job in limiting turnovers, with their six against Alabama serving as the fourth time in the past five games that they have held the turnovers to single digits.

The Aggies will now return to College Station to host the No. 17 Florida Gators Saturday at 7:30 PM.