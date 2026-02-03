Texas A&M's Rashaun Agee Earns Notable SEC Honor

The Texas A&M Aggies are rolling so far in Year 1 under head coach Bucky McMillan as the Aggies head to the back half of conference play with a 17-4 overall record and a 7-1 record in the SEC while riding a four-game winning streak.

In those last four wins, Bucky Ball is certainly taking its effect, as the Aggies have outscored their opponents 346-284 over their last four matchups. In those games, Texas A&M has averaged 86.5 points per game while limiting its opponents to 71.5 per game.

The Aggies are undeniably gelling and performing at their best at a crucial part of the season, which has the Maroon and White sitting alone at the top of the SEC standings with just a single loss to their record. And most recently, one of the Aggies' standouts is earning some recognition at the conference level.

Rashaun Agee tabbed SEC Player of the Week

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee speaks during a post game interview after the win over Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

On Monday, the SEC announced its weekly honors, and the Aggies had one of their own recognized by the conference, as Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee was named SEC Player of the Week.

Last time on the court, the Aggies outpaced the Georgia Bulldogs, who entered the matchup as one of the top offenses in the entire country. The Aggies took care of business, defeating the Bulldogs 92-77 to increase their winning streak to four games.

Agee played a big part in the win for the Aggies as his 18 points led the team in scoring. The forward was effective from the field as he made 5 of his 10 field goal attempts and was at his best from the free throw line, cashing in on all six of his attempts from the charity stripe

The forward was also effective elsewhere, as he posted 15 rebounds and seven assists. The performance was big on many levels as it was Agee's 10th double-double of the season, the seven assists were a career-high, and his 15 rebounds were his most in an SEC game.

In his first season with the Aggies, the forward has been a force throughout conference play and a big reason for the team's success. Agee has averaged 15.6 points and 10.3 rebounds in SEC play alone, and for the entire season, Agee is averaging a team-high 13.9 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field as well as nine rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Agee and Texas A&M will return to the court to take on what should be a tough challenge on Feb. 3, heading on the road to take on the No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide is looking to get back into shape after a tough loss to Florida, as the Aggies will look to extend their winning streak to five games.