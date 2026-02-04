Texas A&M at Alabama Crimson Tide: Box Score, Live Updates

Midweek action is back for the Texas A&M Aggies and this time by, it presents them with an opportunity to right a wrong from the 2024-25 season by paying a visit to the Alabama Crimson Tide Wednesday evening.

The then-No. 10 Aggies hosted the then-No. 5 Crimson Tide at Reed Arena last year during their third conference game of the season, and took Nate Oats' team to the limit, but ultimately fell short 94-88.

This time, the two teams are unranked, and Bucky McMillan is looking to make his presence felt in his return to his home state.

Aggies vs. Crimson Tide

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) shoots a three-point basket during the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies enter the matchup atop the SEC rankings with a 7-1 conference record and a four-game winning streak, recently extended over the weekend with a 92-77 win over the Georgia Bulldogs after starting out the game with a 22-2 run.

Alabama hasn't been as fortunate in their conference games, as what started with a win over the Kentucky Wildcats gave way to two straight losses against the No. 11 Vanderbilt Commodores and the Texas Longhorns, and recently led to a 100-77 loss to the Florida Gators Sunday afternoon.

So far, Texas A&M's lone conference loss came on the road in a double-overtime shootout with the Tennessee Volunteers, giving the Tide a marginal advantage along with what they already have as the home team.

The tip-off is set for 6:00 PM tonight from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates as the action unfolds.

