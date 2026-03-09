3 Texas A&M Aggies Who Could Be Difference-Makers in the Postseason

The postseason has been where Texas A&M has made its mark in recent seasons, advancing to the SEC Tournament semifinals two years ago and the finals three years ago. After falling in the first round last season, could a deep run be in store again in Bucky McMillan’s first season as the head coach?

With a 21–10 record (11–7 in SEC play), Texas A&M enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 6 seed with plenty of questions left unanswered. If the Aggies want to go far in the conference tournament — and make some noise during March Madness — these players could serve as difference-makers along the way.

3 Potential Postseason X-Factors for the Texas A&M Aggies

Rubén Dominguez

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez reacts during the second half against the Manhattan Jaspers at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This season, Rubén Dominguez has been the premier sharpshooter for the maroon and white, hitting 40.7% of his three-pointers. The 6’6” guard from Puerto Real, Spain, has made his mark in his first season with the Aggies, scoring 10.5 points per game and pacing the team in three-pointers attempted.

As the Aggies’ best shooter, Dominguez has a large impact on the team’s success when he is hitting his shots. Texas A&M is 16–2 when he scores in double digits, but it is just 3–7 when he scores five or fewer points.

The Aggies have struggled in games where they can’t convert from deep, which could be an Achilles heel in the postseason. The team will be relying on Dominguez and other sharpshooters to convert their opportunities if they want to be dominant.

Dominguez has hit multiple threes in just two of his last 10 games, a trend that will need to be resolved for a strong postseason run.

Marcus Hill

Texas A&M Aggies guard Marcus Hill shoots the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While three-point shooting has been a key point of emphasis for Texas A&M this season, “Bucky Ball” has been at its best when it applies pressure inside. The Aggies have struggled to generate open shots down low, currently ranking 203rd in two-pointers attempted (34.8).

Shot creation has been paramount for Texas A&M, creating the space for three-point shooters to win. Forward Rashaun Agee leads the team in two-pointers attempted per game (7.7), but guard Marcus Hill follows behind him with 6.0. They are the only players averaging more than four shots inside the arc per game.

Texas A&M is 5–7 when shooting under 50% on two-pointers, and Hill is one of the team’s premier tough-shot-makers. He averaged over 20 points per game for Bowling Green in 2023, earning All-MAC honors, and is setting career-high numbers in advanced metrics like true shooting (56.5%) and box plus-minus (4.0).

While Hill’s highest-scoring and highest-volume games have not necessarily correlated with wins, his ability to push the pace and pressure defenses inside could open up the game. His defense will be critical, and he could be relied upon when Texas A&M simply needs a bucket.

Ali Dibba

Texas A&M Aggies guard Ali Dibba controls the ball during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Under the radar, Ali Dibba has been one of the most impactfaul players for Texas A&M this season. The 6’4” guard has played at Chicago State, Abilene Christian and Southern Illinois, making him an experienced player with an All-WAC and All-MVC background.

Texas A&M is 16–4 in Dibba’s 20 best games, according to Sports Reference’s Game Score metric. The Aggies are 11–2 when he scores eight or more points, 14–2 when he grabs at least one steal and 12–2 when he plays more than 15 minutes.

Dibba has played 130 games of college basketball, starting 77 of them, and averaged 17.2 points per game as a junior with the SIU Salukis. With Texas A&M, he has a reduced role, ranking eighth in total minutes played and points scored.

He has started just one game while appearing in all 31, but his impact is felt. He ranks fourth on the team in box plus-minus (5.0), the best mark of his career.

His control will be necessary when commanding Texas A&M’s second unit. With the Aggies playing fast and deep, that is an important position to be in, and Dibba could be a standout player in the postseason.