Texas A&M Escapes LSU in Triple OT to Win Regular Season Finale

Another nail-biter between Texas A&M and LSU came down to the final three overtimes, but it was the Maroon and White walking away with the 94-91 victory on Saturday, making a bold statement heading into the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

In the first overtime, guard Rylan Griffen slipped and fell with the opportunity to send his team home on a happy flight, but the team had to play an additional five minutes of basketball.

After the tightly-contested affair in the second overtime, the Aggies had another chance to secure the win with guard Marcus Hill getting the trust to drive to the rack and hit the game-winning shot, but stepping back and losing the handle of the basketball was the last shot taken before the clock expired to head to a third overtime.

The third time's a charm was exactly what A&M experienced as LSU was unable to knock down the game-tying shot that awarded head coach Bucky McMillan’s team the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament next week.

Aggies vs Tigers Recap

If three overtimes wasn't enough you can watch the highlights RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/i6jXUbi6nR — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 8, 2026

McMillan elected to go with a starting five that included the two forwards, Zach Clemence and Rashaun Agee, who opened up with the first three points of the afternoon before LSU’s offense found its groove early after a hot shoot around.

Tigers’ center Mike Nwoko got started with the first buckets of the afternoon, where the offense took its first lead of the afternoon that wasn’t given up for the rest of the first period. There was a slump in which the Aggies’ offense went 3 of 24 from the field, but creating turnovers helped cut into the deficit.

LSU went on an 11-0 run in the span of three minutes to force A&M to rotate its lineup after Marquel Sutton and Mackinnon muscled up three layups to spark early energy in the arena.

Griffen answered with his second three-pointer of the afternoon after recording his first steal of the game, which slowly turned the momentum to the Aggies side. The Tigers committed nine turnovers in the first half due to the Aggies’ half-court pressure, which had an impact.

A&M went on its first big run of the afternoon after guard Pop Isaacs drew his first trip to the free throw line, where he recorded his first two points, before Griffen converted at the line to get within four points. LSU only made three more buckets before going to the locker room as Dibba and Agee wrapped up the half with a layup and free throws to go to break down only five points on a 20-10 run.

At the half, the Aggies’ offense shot only 29 percent and 31 percent from three with only four 3-pointers buried off 13 attempts, while the Tigers had five players with six or more points.

Griffen sinking a three followed by Clemence’s layup in the paint cut the lead to one, but LSU sank a pair of 3-pointers to get the lead back to nine at the 13-minute mark in the second half.

In the blink of an eye, the Aggies heated up with a 7-0 run to get within two again as Isaacs and Dibba worked in the lane with two layups before Griffen buried a three, and Dibba's right-handed layup gave the Maroon and White the lead for the first time since the first two and a half minutes in the first half.

After the Tigers clinged to the lead for a majority of the first and second half, the Aggies found a way to climb back in a heavily contested matchup, taking the lead back with under four minutes left with a huge layup made by Dibba before going up by three points after Agee muscled up a layup before guard Max Mackinnon tied the game with 38 seconds left to send the game to overtime after a missed shot in the final two seconds.

The rest went down in the history books as Agee concluded with a double-double, accumulating 26 points and 11 rebounds, while Griffen finished with 24 points.

On the day, A&M shot 37 percent from the field and 30 percent from three. At the charity stripe, A&M was 22 of 32 and forced 22 LSU turnovers, which was ultimately one of the biggest differences in the contest.

The Aggies await their opponent heading into the SEC Tournament with a single bye, but know they’ll play on Thursday, March 12.