Could the Aggies’ Shooting Issues in Big Games Spell Trouble in March?

Following their home loss to the Texas Longhorns, the Texas A&M Aggies have questions to answer as March Madness approaches. Two games remain on the maroon and white’s regular season schedule, and the Aggies need to prove they are built for the postseason.

With a 19–10 record (9–7 in SEC play), Texas A&M has not yet taken the next step to reach the top echelon of the conference. While Bucky Ball has proven it can win in the SEC, the Aggies’ reliance on shooting on the outside could be their downfall in the NCAA Tournament.

Aggies’ Shooting Struggles Pop in Big Games

Texas A&M Aggies forward Jamie Vinson (4) attempts a three-point basket during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

On the surface, the Aggies are one of the better three-point shooting teams in the nation. Heading into the game against Texas, they took the 15th-most three-pointers per game (30.2) and made the 11th-most (11.1). Texas A&M converted 36.69% of its shots from deep, which ranks inside the top 50 in the country.

Among SEC teams, those numbers ranked second, second and third. However, Texas A&M has not been as successful during conference play.

Through the first 15 games, they were fifth in the SEC in three-point shooting percentage (35.3%), and it has been their downfall in several games. The Aggies have failed to shoot over 32% from deep in 12 games this season, going 4–8 in those games (3–5 in SEC games).

Against Texas, they shot 5-for-19 (26.3%) from beyond the arc, which was a season-low in both attempts and makes. This led to the Aggies' fourth-worst scoring performance of the year. Of the other three lower-scoring games, two came in conference play.

Texas A&M Aggies guard Marcus Hill (0) makes a lay-up during the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While three-point shooting slumps seem to be an issue on the surface, the problem goes deeper. The Aggies have not been efficient at scoring at any other level, which makes it hard to win when the long ball isn’t falling.

Texas A&M shot 46.6% from the field (105th) and 74.2% from the free-throw line (115th) heading into the game against Texas. Against SEC competition, those drop to 44.4% and 73.9%, ranking 11th and 10th in the conference, respectively.

Part of the issue is the shot-creation ability. The Aggies have not generated easy shots near the basket well, which is why they attempt just 34.2 two-pointers per game, which is 226th in the country. Their 33.7 attempts in SEC play also rank 15th, second-from-last.

The Aggies are trying their best to avoid the bubble, but they have struggled to win the biggest games on their schedule. As Selection Sunday approaches, Texas A&M has not given much reason why it can compete against the best teams in the NCAA Tournament.

Opponent (NET Ranking) Score Texas A&M FG% Texas A&M 3P% Florida (6) L, 86–67 30.6% 26.5% Vanderbilt (17) L, 82–69 38.9% 27.6% Arkansas (18) L, 99–84 52.6% 32.0% Alabama (19) L, 100–97 49.2% 41.9% Tennessee (20) L, 87–82 2OT 36.4% 30.2% SMU (31) L, 93–80 OT 35.2% 23.5%

The Aggies are 3–8 in games against teams currently ranked in the top 50 of the NET this season. This includes a loss to UCF (44), wins over Georgia (33) and Auburn (35) and a split series with Texas (40).

A top-50 matchup remains for Texas A&M against Kentucky, which sits 29th in the NET. The Aggies are 42nd, which could spell trouble as they potentially fight for an at-large spot.

Head coach Bucky McMillan’s system has taken the Aggies further than expected this season, but the limitations will need to be evaluated over this offseason. It is understandable if it is a limitation of the players on the team, as McMillan was forced to rebuild the program after Buzz Williams’s departure. However, if it is a systemic flaw, the blueprint needs to be evaluated.

The focus right now is on finishing strong and making the NCAA Tournament, but the Aggies’ shooting woes should be a focus of the offseason as Texas A&M approaches recruitment and the transfer portal.