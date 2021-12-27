Aggie Women Remain in AP Top 25 as SEC Play Approaches

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team remained at No. 23 in the AP Top 25 basketball poll, released on Monday.

The Aggies are preparing to open SEC play on Dec. 30 when they host Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M (10-2) played its final non-conference game on Dec. 20 when the Aggies defeated UTSA, 77-51. Aaliyah Patty set career highs with 20 points and 18 rebounds in the contest, while Destiny Pitts scored 14 points and Qadashah Hoppie added 13 points.

The Aggies were supposed to get in one more non-conference game, but their Dec. 19 game with Rice was canceled due to a COVID-19 issue within the Rice program.

The Aggies tip-off against Vanderbilt at 8 p.m. in Reed Arena. After that, the Aggies have a hard schedule to start SEC play, including back-to-back road games at ranked LSU on Jan. 2 and Tennessee on Jan. 6, followed by a home game against Florida on Jan. 9. Then, the Aggies travel to No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 13.

The entire poll featured No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Maryland, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Michigan, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 UConn, No. 12 Texas, No. 13 Georgia, No. 14 Iowa State, No. 15 Duke, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No. No 17 Notre Dame, No. 18 BYU, No. 19 LSU, No. 20 Kentucky, No. 21 Iowa, No. 22 South Florida, No. 23 Texas A&M, No. 24 North Carolina, and No. 25 Ohio State.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.