Aggies Basketball Bounces Back With Win Over Loyola Chicago

After losing their first two games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Texas A&M was able to finish the early season tournament on a high note with a 67-51 win over Loyola Chicago on Sunday evening. The Aggies' victory was bolstered by a team effort that saw nine players score in the game.

Leading the way was forward Henry Coleman III, who came off the bench in this contest to score 13 points. Sophomore guard Wade Taylor IV also came off the bench to add 10 points in the contest. Both Taylor and Coleman typically start, so it appears head coach Buzz Williams was trying to send a message to his squad after two disappointing losses.

That message looks to have gotten through as the Aggies cruised to a 16-point victory over the Ramblers. Forward Julius Ramble, who transferred to A&M after three seasons at Michigan State, led the Aggies' starters in scoring with 11 points and added five rebounds to the winning effort.

Loyola junior forward Philip Alston notched 16 points and nine rebounds in a near double-double, heading up the Ramblers' scoring efforts. He's averaging 13.5 points per game this year and A&M pulled out all the stops to contain the powerful 6-foot-6 forward. The Aggies will face another formidable frontcourt when they visit DePaul on Friday as the Blue Demons' senior forward Javan Johnson leads the squad in scoring at 18 points per game.

There's a good chance that both Taylor and Coleman start in the Aggies' next outing, assuming that Williams is satisfied with their performance off the bench. A&M will need both of these playmakers if the Aggies want to compete in the SEC this season. The players will be focused, but they'll have a few days to rest, recuperate, and enjoy the holiday break before their next matchup.

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter