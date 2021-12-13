Skip to main content
    Aggie Women Tumble in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

    Texas A&M falls after absorbing a 12-point loss to unranked and under-.500 TCU on Sunday
    The Texas A&M women’s basketball team fell to No. 23 in the AP Top 25 basketball poll, released on Monday.

    The Aggies (9-2) retained their Top 25 ranking despite a 12-point loss to TCU on Sunday, their second in as many meetings with a Big 12 team. Texas A&M has dropped from No. 17 to No. 18 to No. 23 in the last two polls.

    Texas A&M followed up its loss to Texas with a relatively easy, 88-43, win over Texas Southern. Kayla Wells had a huge game for the Aggies, scoring 25 points. She and Qadashah Hoppie both made four 3-pointers in the contest.

    Also, with the win, women’s coach Gary Blair became the winningest coach in Aggies history, men’s or women’s. His 439th career win at A&M passed former men’s coach Shelby Metcalf, who had 438.

    On Sunday, the Aggies fell to TCU, 87-75, in a road game in Fort Worth. The Aggies started by shooting less than 30 percent, and despite getting better as the game wore on, they couldn’t catch TCU and All-Big 12 guard Lauren Heard, who scored 33 points.

    The Aggies have two games remaining before the start of SEC action and both are at Reed Arena. The Aggies host Rice on Dec. 19 and UTSA on Dec. 20. After that, the Aggies get a 10-day break before hosting Vanderbilt to start SEC play on Dec. 30.

