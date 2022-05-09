Aggies Hoops Lands Arkansas Transfer Khalen Robinson

The Texas A&M Aggies and coach Buzz Williams have had a busy offseason of filling up the roster through the transfer portal for next season.

And on Monday, the Aggies added another member to the backcourt, as Arkansas transfer guard Khalen "KK" Robinson announced on social media that he has committed to Texas A&M.

Robinson averaged 1.9 points, 0.8 assists, and 6.3 minutes per game in two seasons with the Razorbacks and coach Eric Musselman. The 6-0, 180-pound guard never quite found a role with a loaded Arkansas team that has made it to the Elite Eight the past two seasons.



Robinson had A&M in his top seven in Aug. 2019 before committing to Arkansas that November. The Bryant, AR. native was a product of prestigious Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, VA) before becoming a highly-coveted recruit in his home state. Oak Hill has produced a number of talented NBA players, including Carmelo Anthony, Brandon Jennings, Josh Smith, and Rajon Rondo.

He'll now join new Aggie transfer arrivals Andersson Garcia and Julius Marble II, who both committed to A&M last Monday.

April saw the departure of A&M star Quenton Jackson and the decision to enter the portal from guards Hassan Diarra, Aaron Cash, and Marcus Williams, leaving the Aggies thin in the backcourt headed into the offseason. The additions of Garcia and Robinson now help remedy the guard shortage.

After going on a Cinderella-like run to the SEC title game, A&M came up just short of a berth in the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies would then lose a tight, 73-72 contest to Xavier in the NIT Championship on March 31.

