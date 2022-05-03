Skip to main content

Aggies Men's Basketball Assistant Coach Devin Johnson Promoted

The 12-year member of Buzz Williams' staff has been promoted as announced on Monday.

Texas A&M men's basketball assistant coach Devin Johnson has served on Buzz Williams' staff for 12 seasons. His hard work is now being rewarded. Williams announced on Monday that moving forward, Johnson will now serve as associate head coach.

"Coach Devin has earned this promotion in every way possible! He just finished his 11th year in our program, and has filled every job on our staff from top to bottom," Williams said. "He was our defensive coordinator last year, and will continue to serve in that category, but he plays a vital role in all that we do.

"I've seen him grow as a person and teacher since serving as a student manager on our staff at the University of New Orleans in 2006-07. Combined with that, he has been a part of my own growth and development during our time together, so our synergy is elite. As we enter our 12th season together, he continues to impress me with his work ethic, dedication, and knowledge. He is the best I have ever seen at building trustful relationships with our players on and off the floor, while always making sure our No. 1 priority is our student-athletes. They appreciate and trust him in the highest regard."

Along with Williams, Johnson is entering his fourth season with the Aggies and was an important part of A&M's run through to both the SEC Tournament and the NIT Tournament championship games. The Aggies totaled 27 wins, tied for the most in school history.

