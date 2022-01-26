Aggie Men, Women Both On Bubble in Latest ESPN Bracketology
Both the Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams are on the outside looking in when it comes to the ‘Bubble’ of the projected NCAA Tournament Bracketology by ESPN.
The men’s field was compiled by Joe Lunardi, while the women’s field was compiled by Charlie Crème.
The Aggie (15-4, 4-2 in SEC) men were on the outside looking in last Friday, and nothing changed after their loss to Arkansas on Saturday. The Aggies are now part of the ‘Next Four Out’ and right behind Kansas State on that least, meaning that the Aggies are the sixth team out of the field as of right now. The Aggies face LSU on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, the Aggie women finally fell out of the latest bracket. The Aggies (11-8, 1-6) fell to Missouri on Sunday, their seventh loss in nine games. With that loss, the Aggies are now the first team out of the women’s bracket. Texas A&M is off this week and preparing for a Sunday contest with Mississippi State.
The SEC men had six bids in Friday’s update and the SEC women had eight bids, including the No. 1 overall seed in South Carolina.
SEC Men’s Bracketology (as of Jan. 25)
Midwest Region (Chicago)
No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Southern-New Orleans winner
No. 12 San Francisco/Florida winner vs. No. 5 Ohio State
East Region (Philadelphia)
No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Vermont
West Region (San Francisco)
No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Toledo
South Region (San Antonio)
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Chattanooga
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 UAB
How Close to NCAA Bubble Are Aggie Men, Women?
Aggie women fell out of the bracket after losing to Missouri, while the men fell back further after losing to Arkansas
SEC Women’s Bracketology (as of Jan. 25)
Bridgeport Region
No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Stony Brook
No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Colorado
Greensboro Region
No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi winner
Wichita Region
No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Princeton
Spokane Region
No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Jackson State
No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 UCF
No. 11 Florida vs. No. 6 Maryland
