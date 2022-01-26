How Close to NCAA Bubble Are Aggie Men, Women?

Both the Texas A&M men’s and women’s basketball teams are on the outside looking in when it comes to the ‘Bubble’ of the projected NCAA Tournament Bracketology by ESPN.

The men’s field was compiled by Joe Lunardi, while the women’s field was compiled by Charlie Crème.

The Aggie (15-4, 4-2 in SEC) men were on the outside looking in last Friday, and nothing changed after their loss to Arkansas on Saturday. The Aggies are now part of the ‘Next Four Out’ and right behind Kansas State on that least, meaning that the Aggies are the sixth team out of the field as of right now. The Aggies face LSU on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the Aggie women finally fell out of the latest bracket. The Aggies (11-8, 1-6) fell to Missouri on Sunday, their seventh loss in nine games. With that loss, the Aggies are now the first team out of the women’s bracket. Texas A&M is off this week and preparing for a Sunday contest with Mississippi State.

The SEC men had six bids in Friday’s update and the SEC women had eight bids, including the No. 1 overall seed in South Carolina.

SEC Men’s Bracketology (as of Jan. 25)

Midwest Region (Chicago)

No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 16 Southern-New Orleans winner

No. 12 San Francisco/Florida winner vs. No. 5 Ohio State

East Region (Philadelphia)

No. 4 Kentucky vs. No. 13 Vermont

West Region (San Francisco)

No. 4 LSU vs. No. 13 Toledo

South Region (San Antonio)

No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Chattanooga

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 12 UAB

SEC Women’s Bracketology (as of Jan. 25)

Bridgeport Region

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Stony Brook

No. 9 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Colorado

Greensboro Region

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 16 Norfolk State/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi winner

Wichita Region

No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Princeton

Spokane Region

No. 2 LSU vs. No. 15 Jackson State

No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 UCF

No. 11 Florida vs. No. 6 Maryland

