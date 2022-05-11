Skip to main content

A&M Transfer Hassan Diarra Commits to UConn

Diarra played a key role in A&M's backcourt during a memorable run to the SEC title game this past season

The Texas A&M Aggies won't be able to replicate the unique magic that this year's roster provided on a memorable journey to the SEC and NIT title games.

Instead, players like guard Hassan Diarra will be looking for some magic elsewhere, which is exactly what the Queens, New York native did on Wednesday with the announcement that he has committed to UConn per his Twitter page.

The 6-2, 197-pound junior averaged 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 40 games last season. He announced his intent to enter the portal on April 21 and will now be joining a team that made it to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 5 seed this year before being upset in the first round by 12th-seeded New Mexico State.

Diarra was nothing if not clutch last season for the Aggies, as he had two game-winning 3-pointers. The first came in the second game of the season in a double-overtime win over Abilene Christian on Nov. 12. with the second coming late in the season against Florida in the first round of the SEC tournament.

Without Diarra's game-winner against the Gators, the Aggies wouldn't have been able to continue their dominant run to the SEC title game that saw them take down SEC No. 1 seed Auburn and eventual Elite Eight participant Arkansas before falling to Tennessee in the conference title game.

Diarra will be missed in College Station, but the Aggies have already added some much-needed transfer talent to the backcourt with the recent additions of Arkansas guard Khalen "KK" Robinson and Mississippi State guard Andersson Garcia.

