Aggie Women, Vanderbilt Reschedule Postponed Game

Texas A&M and Vanderbilt will have to wait a month to play what was supposed to be the SEC opener for both teams

The No. 25 Texas A&M women and the SEC announced that their game with Vanderbilt is rescheduled for Feb. 10 at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (10-3, 0-1 in SEC) were supposed to open SEC play with Vanderbilt (9-5) on Dec. 30 at Reed Arena. But COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Vanderbilt program prevented the Commodores from making the trip.

The Commodores have not played a conference game yet. They are expected to host Arkansas on Jan. 6.

The rescheduled game means the Aggies will play the Commodores between a Feb. 6 game at Kentucky and a Feb. 13 home game with LSU.

The Aggies are in Knoxville, Tennessee, to face the No. 7 Tennessee Lady Volunteers at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6.

The Aggies are coming off a 75-66 loss to LSU on Jan. 2.=

Texas A&M still seems to be shaking some rust off. While the program hasn’t dealt with COVID to this point, the The Aggies have played just three games since Dec. 12 — a loss at TCU on Dec. 12, a Dec. 20 win over UTSA and the loss to LSU. In between, the Aggies lost a non-conference game with Rice on Dec. 19 and saw their expected SEC opener against Vanderbilt on Dec. 30 postponed due to COVID-19.

Thursday will be the last regular-season meeting between Texas A&M coach Gary Blair, who is retiring at the end of this season, and Tennessee.

