    January 3, 2022
    Aggie Women Hang In AP Top 25 Despite LSU Loss

    Texas A&M puts that ranking on the line on Jan. 6 with a road game at No. 7 Tennessee
    The Texas A&M women’s basketball, coming off a loss to LSU, remained just inside the AP Top 25 basketball poll, released on Monday.

    The Aggies, who are No. 25 in the country in the newest poll, opened Southeastern Conference play on Sunday, falling to LSU, 75-66. It was the Aggies’ second loss in three games, dating back to Dec. 12’s loss to TCU.

    The Aggies were No. 22 in last week’s poll.

    Destiny Pitts led the Aggies with 18 points and 11 rebounds. But, LSU’s 29-17 run in the fourth quarter sent the Aggies to their first league defeat.

    Texas A&M (10-3 0-1) had played just one game since that loss to TCU, a 77-51 win over UTSA on Dec. 20. The Aggies lost a non-conference game to Rice on Dec. 19 and had to postpone its SEC opener against Vanderbilt on Dec. 30. Both games were impacted by COVID-19 health and safety protocols at Rice and Vanderbilt, respectively.

    The Aggies are on the road at Tennessee on Jan. 6, followed by a home game against Florida on Jan. 9. Then, the Aggies travel to No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 13.

    The entire poll featured No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 NC State, No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 Maryland, No. 11 UConn, No. 12 Iowa State, No. 13 LSU, No. 14 Baylor, No. 15 Georgia, No. 16 Georgia Tech, No 17 Duke, No. 18 BYU, No. 19 North Carolina, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 21 Kentucky, No. 22 Iowa, No. 23 Oklahoma, No. 24 South Florida and No. 25 Texas A&M.

