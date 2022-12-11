Aggies vs. Oregon State Beavers-Men's Hoops: Live Game Updates

After suffering a tough neutral site loss to Boise State just over a week ago, the Aggies are 5-3 and back at Reed Arena, ready to defend their home court. A&M will host Oregon State tonight in another tough non-conference matchup. The Beavers come into the game at 4-5, having lost five of their last six. They'll likely be eager to turn that ship around tonight, so the Aggies will have to be ready for a dogfight.

For A&M, they've had success spreading the ball, but need to find some true offensive firepower going forward.

That could start on the defensive end, where the Aggies have been pretty good at forcing turnovers, if they can turn those steals into easy lay ups and convert on open three-pointers, this should be a very winnable game for head coach Buzz Williams and company.

Follow along here at AllAggies.com for the latest Texas A&M news and live updates from tonight's showdown between the Aggies and the Oregon State Beavers.

Live game updates will appear here after tip-off...

FIRST HALF: Texas A&M 22, Oregon State 22

-Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. (CT)

-The Aggies are off to a solid start as A&M hols a three point lead over Oregon State early in the first half. Texas A&M 11, Oregon State 8 (H1-15:01)

-Four Aggies have scored so far, led by guard Dexter Dennis' five points. A&M still holds a three point lead about halfway through half number one. Texas A&M 15, Oregon State 12 (H1-11:17)

-Texas A&M is out rebounding Oregon State 13 to 6 early in the game. The Aggies are also shooting 50-percent (3/6) from beyond the arc. Texas A&M 20, Oregon State 14 (H1-7:37)

-Oregon State has stormed back to tie the game behind 10 first half points from Beavers G Jordan Pope. Texas A&M 22, Oregon State 22 (H1-4:11)

