Texas A&M Whips Wake Forest, Heads To Madison Square Garden: Game Log

Texas A&M needs one more win before the game reaches the big stage. A victory over Wake Forest will send the men's basketball team to their own 'Final Four' in the NIT in New York City Saturday.

The Aggies (25-12) finished the regular season with a 9-9 SEC record. An improbable run in the SEC Tournament made it seem as if A&M was on the cusp of the NCAA tournament. A loss to Tennessee in the title game ended that thought.

Prior to losing in Tampa Bay, A&M won seven straight outings and eight of its last nine. The Aggies picked up a 74-62 win over Alcorn State in the first round of the NIT and later took down Oregon on Saturday.

A win over the Demon Deacons (25-9) moves A&M into the driver's seat of a shot at the NIT title in the Big Apple. For now, the Aggies must finish their perfect NIT winning streak at Reed Arena before thinking of grandeur moments in the Buzz Williams era.

The winner of Wake Forest and Texas A&M will face the winner of BYU and Washington State in the semifinal at Madison Square Garden on March 29. Follow along with AllAggies.com for up to date information of everything happening in Wednesday's action.

Aggies starting lineup:

3 Quenton Jackson

4 Wade Taylor IV

15 Henry Coleman III

23 Tyrece Radford

35 Manny Obaseki

Live updates will appear here after the 6 p.m. CT tip-off

Wake Forest win the tip-off.

Manny Obaseki made two point tip shot - 2-0 A&M

Tyrece Radford made three point jumper - 5-0 A&M

Isaiah Mucius made layup. Assisted by Dallas Walton - 5-2 A&M

Wade Taylor IV made layup - 7-2 A&M

Radford made layup - 9-2 A&M

Henry Coleman layup - 11-2 A&M

16:12 First Half: Aggies 11, Demon Deacons 2

Quenton Jackson layup - 13-2 A&M

Khadim Sy made layup - 13-4 A&M

Foul on Damari Monsanto, Obaseki makes first free throw, misses second - 14-4 A&M

Alondes Williams made layup. - 14-6 A&M

11:15 First Half: Aggies 14, Demon Deacons 6

Foul on Jackson, Williams misses first free throw, misses second - 14-7 A&M

Hayden Hefner made jumper - 16-7 A&M

Foul on Sy, Radford makes first free throw, misses second - 17-7 A&M

Foul on Ethan Henderson, Mucius makes both free throws - 17-9 A&M

Foul Walton, Henderson makes first free throw, misses second - 18-9 A&M

Andre Gordon steals ball, dunks - 20-9 A&M

Coleman layup - 22-9 A&M

7:21 First Half: Aggies 22, Demon Deacons 9

Obaseki made two point tip shot - 24-9 A&M

Foul on Walton, Jackson misses first free throw, makes second - 25-9 A&M

Jackson steal, finishing with dunk - 27-9 A&M

Foul on Aaron Cash, Walton misses first free throw, misses second - 27-10 A&M

Cameron Hildreth makes three-pointer - 27-13 A&M

3:23 First Half: Aggies 27, Demon Deacons 13

Foul on Sy, Cash misses first free throw, makes second - 28- 13 A&M

Foul on Coleman III, makes both free throws - 28-15 A&M

Foul on Sy, Jackson makes both free throws - 30-15 A&M

Foul on Coleman, misses both free throws- 30-15 A&M

Foul on Walton, Jackson makes both free throws- 32-15 A&M

Halftime: Aggies 32, Demon Deacons 15

SECOND HALF

Mucius made dunk. Assisted by Williams - 32-17 A&M

Coleman makes layup, assisted by Jackson - 34-17 A&M

Mucius makes three-pointer, assisted by Jake LaRavia - 34-20 A&M

Jackson made layup - 36-20 A&M

Foul by Daivien Williamson, Jackson makes first free throw, misses second - 37-20 A&M

Williams makes jumper - 37-22 A&M

Taylor drains three-point shot - 40-22 A&M

Mucius made three-point jumper. Assisted by Hildreth- 40-25 A&M

14:54 Second Half: Aggies 40, Demon Deacons 28

Mucius make three-point jumper. Assisted by Sy - 40-28 A&M

Sy made layup. Assisted by Williams - 40-30 A&M

Coleman makes dunk. Assisted by Hassan Diarra - 42-30 A&M

11:43 Second Half: Aggies 42, Demon Deacons 30

Walton makes three-point jumper, assist by Williams - 42-33 A&M

Diarra drains three-point shot - 45-33 A&M

Walton made dunk. Assisted by Williamson- 45-35 A&M

Diarra made three-point jumper. Assisted by Taylor IV - 48-35 A&M

Foul by Sy, Obaseki makes first throw, misses second - 49-35 A&M

LaRavia makes layup - 49-37 A&M

Foul on Mucius, Obaseki makes both free throws - 51-37 A&M

Williams makes layup - 51-39 A&M

Taylor IV makes three-pointer - 54-39 A&M

7:17 Second Half: Aggies 54, Demon Deacons 39

Javonte Brown made layup. Assisted by Taylor, foul on Walton, Brown makes free throw - 57- 39 A&M

Williams makes free throw - 57-39 A&M

Radford made jumper - 59-40 A&M

Williams makes both free throws - 59-42 A&M

Radford made jumper - 61-42 A&M

Taylor made layup - 63-42 A&M

LaRavia made layup. Assisted by Walton -63-44 A&M

Brown Dunk - 65-44 A&M

2:56 Second Half: Aggies 65, Demon Deacons 44

Damari Monsanto made three-point jumper. Assist by LaRavia - 65-46 A&M

Taylor made layup, assist by Hefner - 67-46 A&M

Foul by Taylor, Williams made first free throw, misses second free throw - 67-46 A&M

Monsanto dunk. 67-52 A&M

A&M wins, advances to semi-final

FINAL: Texas A&M 67, Wake Forest 52

