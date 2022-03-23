Skip to main content

Aggies Hoops vs Wake Forest, NIT Quarters: How to Watch, Betting Lines, Odds

Win or lose, A&M will play its final home game of the season Wednesday night

Texas A&M aims to continue its quest at proving the NCAA selection committee wrong in the final home game of the season, as the Aggies (25-12) take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (25-9) Wednesday night in the NIT Quarterfinals. 

The first-seeded Aggies led for nearly the entire game in a 75-60 win over Oregon on Saturday, as guard Quenton Jackson paced A&M with 17 points. 

But now the Aggies face one of the toughest remaining teams in the NIT. Like A&M, Wake Forest was a bubble team on the edge of making it into the NCAA Men's Tournament during the final stretch of the season.

Aggies guard Andre Gordon vs. Oregon

Aggies forward Ethan Henderson vs. Oregon

Texas A&M vs. Oregon

Despite being in an ACC conference where three teams have made it to the Sweet 16 heading into Thursday, Wake Forest still might sport the league's most talented offensive player. 

Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams led the conference in points (19.2) and assists (5.2) at the conclusion of the regular season. He's only scored in single digits twice this season while hitting the 30-point mark three different times.

His backcourt battle with Jackson and Tyrece Radford should give fans a treat Wednesday night.

Aggies guard Hayden Hefner vs Oregon

Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV vs Oregon

Texas A&M vs Oregon

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (25-12) vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons (25-9)

WHERE: Reed Arena (12,989), College Station, Texas

WHEN: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 6 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: ESPN2, online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1620 AM / 94.5 FM (Locally)

BETTING (SI Sportsbook)

SPREAD: Texas A&M -2.5

TOTAL: 145.5 (o -118, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Texas A&M -150, Wake Forest +115

SERIES: Wake Forest leads 1-0

LAST TIME: Wake Forest beat Texas A&M 68-46 on Dec. 11, 1957, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

SERIES TREND: This is just the second meeting all-time between the two programs.

