Aggie Women Drop Out of AP Top 25 Poll After 0-3 SEC Start

The Texas A&M Women have now lost four of their last five going into Thursday's game with No. 1 South Carolina

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team fell out of the AP Top 25 basketball poll, released on Monday, after a pair of conference losses last week.

The Aggies (10-5, 0-3) were No. 25 in the country last week after they opened Southeastern Conference play with a loss to LSU, 75-66.

At the time, it seemed voters may have been giving the Aggies the benefit of the doubt. That benefit is now gone.

Also, the Aggies didn’t receive any votes in the poll.

Texas A&M lost to Tennessee, then ranked No. 7, 75-43, last Thursday. Then, on Sunday, in an effort to salvage a split for the week, the Aggies fought for every second in a 97-89 double-overtime loss to Florida.

The road gets no easier for the Aggies this week, as they travel to South Carolina to face the No. 1 Gamecocks on Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by a Sunday home game against Auburn at 4 p.m.

The Texas A&M men (13-2, 2-0), despite a six-game winning streak and winning nine of their last 10 games, are not receiving votes in the AP Top 25. The Aggies host Ole Miss on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. and travel to Missouri on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

AP Top 25 Men: No. 1 Baylor, No. 2. Gonzaga, No. 3 UCLA, No. 4 Auburn, No. 5 USC, No. 6 Arizona, No. 7 Purdue, No. 8 Duke, No. 9 Kansas, No. 10 Michigan State, No. 11 Houston, No. 12 LSU, No. 13 Wisconsin, No. 14 Villanova, No. 15 Iowa State, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 17 Xavier, No. 18 Kentucky, No. 19 Texas Tech, No. 20 Seton Hall, No. 21 Texas, No. 22 Tennessee, No. 23 Providence, No. 24 Alabama and No. 25 Illinois.

AP Top 25 Women: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 Louisville, No. 4 NC State, No. 5 Tennessee, No. 6 Indiana, No. 7 Arizona, No. 8 Maryland, No. 9 Iowa State, No. 10 UConn, No. 11 Michigan, No. 12 LSU, No. 13 Texas, No. 14 Baylor, No. 15 Georgia Tech, No. 16 Duke, No 17 Georgia, No. 18 BYU, No. 19 Kentucky, No. 20 Notre Dame, No. 21 North Carolina, No. 22 Colorado, No. 23 Oklahoma, No. 24 South Florida and No. 25 Kansas State.

