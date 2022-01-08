Aggies Hang On Late For Second SEC Win

The Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball team is undefeated at home this season and is now 2-0 in SEC play after defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon.

It was a slow start for the Aggies, who fell behind early, 13-5 and 22-14. But by halftime, A&M had come all the way back to lead 37-35 and would not trail again, although Arkansas got to within one at 79-78 late.

Quenton Jackson led the Aggies with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including a 3-pointer with just 34 seconds left to put A&M up by four at 82-78 on its way to the 86-81 win. Henry Coleman III had nine rebounds, and Aaron Gordon led with four assists. A&M had five players in double-digit scoring as Coleman scored 14, Gordon had 13, Tyrece Radford chipped in 12, and Wade Taylor IV scored 11.

J.D. Notae led the Razorbacks with 33 points on 11-of-23 shooting, while Jaylin Williams grabbed 11 rebounds on his way to a double-double adding 10 points, and Davonte Davis tossed seven assists.

The Razorbacks had four players reach double digits.

Arkansas' Au'Diese Toney got free for a dunk making the score 79-75 with 1:39 left and the Razorbacks made it 79-78 on a Notae jump shot. But Jackson answered with a cold-blooded 3-pointer with 34 seconds left giving the Aggies a four-point lead.

Notae was fouled by Marcus Williams and made both foul shots reducing the lead to 82-80.

Arkansas started fouling on the inbounds pass with 14 seconds left, and Hassan Diarra hit both free throws while Notae missed a jumper with six seconds to play. Davonte Davis hit a free throw after being found by A&M's Ethan Henderson and the Razorbacks called a timeout trailing 84-81 with five seconds remaining.

Davonte Davis turned the ball over out of the timeout and Marcus Williams was fouled with four seconds remaining. Williams hit both foul shots to end the game.

The Aggies (13-2, 2-0 SEC) next face the Ole Miss Rebels (8-5, 0-1 SEC) on Jan. 11 for a Tuesday matchup in College Station.

