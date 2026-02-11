Bucky McMillan Makes Serious Statement For Texas A&M in Midst of Charles Bediako Saga

One of the most talked about things in college basketball right now is the situation involving Charles Bediako, the former G-League player who returned to college to play for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

After initially being denied to play for the Crimson Tide, a restraining order allowed him to take the court for the Crimson Tide, including for a 100-97 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies, their second loss of conference play, and knocking them out of first place in the SEC.

Now, after Bediako was stopped from playing with an injunction, Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan wants the NCAA and the Selection Committee to "make it right" for his team as they enter the final stretch of the season.

"How is it Made Right For Us"

Alabama Crimson Tide center Charles Bediako (14) grabs a pass as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies have been one of the better stories in college basketball this season, taking advantage of a conference schedule that allowed them to ascend into first place in the standings. Now off back-to-back losses, including one to the Crimson Tide, which had Bediako on the court for the contest, McMillan wants things to be made right for his team.

"We're trying to compete and get the best seed for the SEC tournament," McMillan said during a press conference with the media. "We'd love to get the one seed, we'd love to go try and win the league, right? I'm not talking about Alabama, I don't care about Alabama. You know, how do they make it right for us, how is it made right for us?"

For the Aggies, they lost a decisive three-point game and Bediako had five points, including a free throw to put the Crimson Tide up 92-91 with under three minutes to play. Revisionist history says the outcome would be different if he weren't on the court, as he had the sixth most minutes on the team. The team the Aggies played will be different from the team Ole Miss, the Crimson Tide's next opponent, plays.

Texas A&M head coach Bucky McMillan on if he thinks NCAA Tournament selection committee should factor in Charles Bediako playing in the Crimson Tide’s win over A&M…. Bediako lost his suit for a restraining order for more eligibility Monday, but was playing under a TRO: pic.twitter.com/d9CfC16pHc — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) February 10, 2026

"They're not going to be able to play with their full roster against the other teams, when we had to play their full roster," McMillan continued on about the Bediako situation. "That's just something that you hope, I don't know how, it's made right for us for the NCAA Tournament.

It isn't even about the big picture for the Aggies, as they are still trying to fight their way to the top of the SEC, one loss behind the leader in the Florida Gators. Had they not lost to the Crimson Tide, though, they would be tied for first and in control of their own destiny.

Time will tell what the NCAA decides regarding the games Bediako played in, and for now, the Aggies can do nothing but continue to win, just as they have many times this season.

