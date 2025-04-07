Former Head Coaches Join Bucky McMillan’s Texas A&M Staff
Coach Bucky McMillan was handed the keys to the Texas A&M basketball program on Friday. He is already hard at work, assembling his supporting cast.
The first names to join the coaching staff are former Stephen F. Austin head coach Kyle Keller and Samford associate head coach Mitch Cole.
The first additions to the new regime in Aggieland are familiar faces. Having served under former A&M coach Billy Kennedy from 2011-16, Keller helped lead the Aggies to the Sweet 16 in 2015-16. That same squad holds the school record for victories in a season with 28.
The Dallas, Texas native’s success with the Aggies spring-boarded him into the head coaching position at Stephen F. Austin. With the Lumberjacks, Keller boasted a 171-20 record over the course of eight seasons. In 2017-18, Keller and the Lumberjacks won their conference championship and made the NCAA Tournament.
Keller brings an abundance of assistant coaching experience to A&M. He has learned from two Naismith Hall of Fame coaches, Kansas’ Bill Self and Oklahoma State’s Eddie Sutton, during his career.
Cole also served under Kennedy from 2011-16, where he was a special assistant before being elevated to an assistant coach. Before joining McMillan at Samford, he was the head coach at Division III Berry College from 2018-21. Going 51-17 as a head coach, he led the Vikings to a conference championship. In 2021, he was named Southern Athletic Association Coach of the Year.
Cole comes to the Aggies having been with McMillan for the past four seasons as his associate head coach. With the Bulldogs, the duo recorded four straight 20-win seasons.
The new staff has a completely blank slate heading into the offseason. They can build the roster into exactly what they want heading into the new season. With the transfer portal closing April 22, they will need to work quickly to bring in veteran talent.