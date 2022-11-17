Skip to main content

How to Watch, Preview: Aggies vs. Murray State Racers

Texas A&M will continue their stretch of home games to open the season when they host Murray State on Thursday evening.

The Texas A&M Aggies have started strong, jumping out to a 2-0 record to begin the year. Now, Texas A&M will take on their third opponent of the season, Murray State.A&M will take on the Racers on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. (CT) as part of the Myrtle Beach Invitational. 

A&M's undefeated start has led to strong play all around, especially from guard Wade Taylor IV and forward Henry Coleman III. Taylor is averaging 19.5 points per game and is shooting lights out from beyond the three-point line. The sophomore guard has been explosive so far in the early goings, and A&M will surely look to keep him rolling as the season progresses.

Coleman, a junior, is the second leading scorer on the team, at 13.5 points per game, doing most of his work down low. He's extremely versatile, though, as he leads in assists (2.5 APG), steals (2.5 SPG), and rebounds (9.0 RPG). The 6-foot-8 front-court warrior has been integral to the Aggies' 2-0 start, leading the charge on the glass and on the defensive end. Coleman could pan out to be one of the Big 12's best big men this year when all is said and done.

Murray State, alma mater of NBA superstar Ja Morant, is 1-1 so far this year. They won their last outing in a 90-53 blowout of Linsey Wilson. It's clear that the Racers can score in bunches, so the Aggies are going to have to close out and win the rebounding battle to avoid any runs from the Racers.

Here is how to watch, listen, and stream the Aggies' matchup against the Racers on Thursday afternoon.

Game Information: Texas A&M vs. Murray State Racers

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. (CT)

Where: HTC Center- Conway, South Carolina

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jimbo Fisher
Play
Football

Jimbo Fisher's Top Postseason Priority? Keeping Texas A&M Together

Texas A&M could be demolished by the transfer portal this offseason following a sub-.500 season.

By Cole Thompson
coleman III buzz
Play
Basketball

How to Watch, Preview: Aggies vs. Murray State Racers

Texas A&M will continue their stretch of home games to open the season when they host Murray State on Thursday evening.

By Collier Logan
josh wallace
Play
Football

Aggies vs. UMass Week 12: Defensive Players to Watch

The Aggies host a non-conference opponent for the first time in two months.

By Timm Hamm

Spread: Texas A&M minus-12.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-1000) (-118), Murray State +550 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2

Radio: 1620 AM (Texas A&M Sports Network)

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Jimbo Fisher
Football

Jimbo Fisher's Top Postseason Priority? Keeping Texas A&M Together

By Cole Thompson
coleman III buzz
Basketball

How to Watch, Preview: Aggies vs. Murray State Racers

By Collier Logan
josh wallace
Football

Aggies vs. UMass Week 12: Defensive Players to Watch

By Timm Hamm
Merriweather_Ellis
Football

Aggies vs. UMass Week 12: Offensive Players to Watch

By Timm Hamm
USATSI_19421369
Football

Texas A&M To Play For Pride After Lost Season In Aggieland

By Cole Thompson
GettyImages-1439249866
Football

How to Watch, Listen, Stream Texas A&M vs. UMass

By Matthew Postins
mckinley jackson
Football

Aggies 'Worried About Next Opponent' Says DL McKinnley Jackson After Auburn Loss

By Connor Zimmerlee
wade taylor IV
Basketball

Texas A&M Aggies Men's Basketball Ranked No. 24 in Latest Top 25

By Collier Logan