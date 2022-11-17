How to Watch, Preview: Aggies vs. Murray State Racers

The Texas A&M Aggies have started strong, jumping out to a 2-0 record to begin the year. Now, Texas A&M will take on their third opponent of the season, Murray State.A&M will take on the Racers on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. (CT) as part of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

A&M's undefeated start has led to strong play all around, especially from guard Wade Taylor IV and forward Henry Coleman III. Taylor is averaging 19.5 points per game and is shooting lights out from beyond the three-point line. The sophomore guard has been explosive so far in the early goings, and A&M will surely look to keep him rolling as the season progresses.

Coleman, a junior, is the second leading scorer on the team, at 13.5 points per game, doing most of his work down low. He's extremely versatile, though, as he leads in assists (2.5 APG), steals (2.5 SPG), and rebounds (9.0 RPG). The 6-foot-8 front-court warrior has been integral to the Aggies' 2-0 start, leading the charge on the glass and on the defensive end. Coleman could pan out to be one of the Big 12's best big men this year when all is said and done.

Murray State, alma mater of NBA superstar Ja Morant, is 1-1 so far this year. They won their last outing in a 90-53 blowout of Linsey Wilson. It's clear that the Racers can score in bunches, so the Aggies are going to have to close out and win the rebounding battle to avoid any runs from the Racers.

Here is how to watch, listen, and stream the Aggies' matchup against the Racers on Thursday afternoon.

Game Information: Texas A&M vs. Murray State Racers

Date/Time: Thursday, Nov. 17 at 3 p.m. (CT)

Where: HTC Center- Conway, South Carolina

Betting via SI Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M minus-12.5

Over/Under: 138.5

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-1000) (-118), Murray State +550 (-118)

TV/Streaming: ESPN 2

Radio: 1620 AM (Texas A&M Sports Network)

