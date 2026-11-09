How To Watch Texas A&M Basketball vs ULM: Start Time, TV Details, And What to Know

Get ready for Bucky Ball on Monday night as basketball returns for the third straight time at Reed Arena.

​Making a trip to Aggieland, Louisiana-Monroe and Texas A&M will hope to send each other home with a loss.

The Aggies are coming off two straight wins against Alabama State and Northern Kentucky, scoring over 90 points in both matchups. The Warhawks are 1-1, with a win over Champion Christian College and a loss to Central Michigan.

​Both schools are looking to add another win to their resume as the 2026-27 season is only in its second week of action. Which team will pull it out and feel better as the week progresses? With that in mind, here is how to watch this matchup between an SEC member taking on a Sun Belt member.

How To Watch

Nov 6, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Mackenzie Mgbako (21) shoots the ball over Northern Kentucky Norse guard Willie Foster (0) during the first half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies (0-0 SEC) vs. Louisiana-Monroe 1-1 (0-0 Sun Belt)

What: Third game of the season for both programs.

When: Monday, November 8 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

TV Announcers: (Will Johnson, Blake McDonald)

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM

Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (color analyst)

Last Season: A&M concluded with a 22-12 record (11-7 SEC play) and advanced to the Round of 32 before dropping its matchup vs Houston. Louisiana-Monroe wrapped up its season at 4-28 (1-17 Sun Belt play) with the season wrapping up with a loss to Old Dominion.

Series History: The Aggies and Warhawks are not tied in the all-time series as the Maroon and White lead 6-1. Last time both schools faced off, the Aggies won 87-55 back in 2022.

Bucky McMillan: This is Bucky McMillan's second season as head coach in Aggieland. He is no stranger to March, as he took his previous program, the Samford Bulldogs, to the NCAA Tournament and did it again in his first season in Aggieland. Now, he is hoping to do one of a few things he has never done in his career. Win the SEC Tournament and bring home a national championship.

Ryan Cross: ULM made a new hire for its basketball program, bringing in Ryan Cross on March 25, 2026. Before coming to ULM, he coached at UAB for six seasons and helped them reach two NCAA appearances. His tenure at ULM ran from 2012 to 2020, when he helped out former coach Keith Richard. Now, he is back and hoping to take ULM back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1996.

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