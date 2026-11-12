How To Watch Texas A&M’s Blackout vs Oklahoma State

This is a must-watch game this Thursday night.

​Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State. It is one of the underrated games of the week, featuring two rising programs with rosters built to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies have yet to lose a game, so they hope to keep that streak alive in a blackout game where fans, players, and coaches will be decked out in black. The Cowboys are also undefeated and know this early-season matchup can boost their resume, so both teams know how this can set the tone with plenty of basketball left to play.

Can A&M defend home court and make it a hostile environment for Oklahoma State? Which offense will rise to the occasion? Can one defense force more turnovers than the other? What stars will show up and make a statement? With that in mind, here are more details about this week's day contest.

How To Watch

Nov 9, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on during the first half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: Texas A&M Aggies 3-0 (0-0 SEC) vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys 2-0 (0-0 Big 12)

What: Third game of the season for the Cowboys and fourth for the Aggies.

When: Thursday, November 12 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: Reed Arena (College Station, Texas)

TV/Streaming: SEC Network+

TV Announcers: (Will Johnson, Blake McDonald)

Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM

Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (color analyst)

Last Season: A&M completed last year’s campaign by having a 22-12 record (11-7 SEC play) and advanced to the Round of 32 before losing to Kelvin Sampson’s program. Oklahoma State wound up its season at 20-15 (6-12 Sun Belt play) with the season wrapping up with a loss in the second round of the NIT to Wichita State.

Series History: The Aggies and Cowboys have squared off several times over the years and five of the last eight times has resulted in wins for the Maroon and White. Last time these two clashed, it was a 87-63 win for the Pokes.

Bucky McMillan: Head coach Bucky McMillan is back for his second season with the Maroon and White. Year 1 was successful, as he guided his team to the NCAA Tournament and even secured a win against Saint Mary’s. He has never won a national championship or an SEC Tournament Championship, so his goal this season is to check off both.

Steve Lutz: Head coach Steve Lutz is in his third year with the Cowboys. He led his troops to a 20-win season and has one regular-season title and three conference championship titles in his coaching years, but not at his current school. He previously worked at Creighton, Purdue, and Texas A&M Corpus Christi before moving to Western Kentucky. He has now found a new home with a team full of playmakers.

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