How To Watch Texas A&M Basketball vs LSU
It’s finally the last regular season game of the season.
Texas A&M is set to take on LSU in the final game on the road before playing on a neutral court for the SEC Tournament.
The Aggies have NCAA Tournament hopes, while the Tigers have eyes set on winning the conference tournament just to get there, or else their eyes turn to next season.
Here’s how to catch the action between both programs.
Who: Texas A&M Aggies 20-10 (10-7 SEC) vs. LSU Tigers 20-10 (3-14 SEC)
What: 18th conference game of 2025-26 season for both rosters
When: Saturday, March 7 at 5 p.m.
Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
TV/Streaming: SEC Network
Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM
Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), John Thornton (color analyst)
Last season: A&M finished with a 23-11 record (11-7 in SEC play) and advanced to the Round of 32, where Michigan ended their season. LSU wrapped up its season at 14-18 (3-15 SEC play).
Series History: The Tigers lead the all-time series 22-21 with a 13-5 home record. Last time both schools faced off, the Aggies won 75-72.
Meet the Coaches
Bucky McMillan: It is the first season that head coach Bucky McMillan is the leader of the Aggie basketball program. Before coming to Aggieland, he was the head coach at Samford, where he led the school to an NCAA Tournament bid. Now, he will attempt to get Texas A&M into the same situation and bring the first National Championship back to College Station.
Matt McMahon: This is the fourth season that LSU head coach Matt McMahon has been a part of the program. He was hired back on March 21, 2022. He used to coach at Murray State before coming to Baton Rouge. He hasn’t taken LSU to the NCAA Tournament yet, so he is trying to get them back there, as he has earned three trips to the dance as a head coach.
Interesting Statistics to Know About LSU Basketball
Going into the contest with the Aggies, the Tigers are averaging 81.1 points per game with four shooters who are in double digits this season. There are also six players who are averaging 20 or more minutes of playing time.
From the field, LSU is 47.1 percent, while from three, they are 33.6 percent. At the free-throw line, LSU is shooting 77 percent. Their only three conference wins of the season came against Missouri, South Carolina, and Ole Miss.
Opening the season up, the Tigers were 8-0 and playing like one of the hottest teams in the country, but the production slowed down in a hurry after dropping its first game to the Red Raiders.
It’s been several years since LSU made the NCAA Tournament. The last time it happened was back in 2022 when Will Wade was coaching there. The only possible way of making March Madness this time is to win the SEC Tournament in Nashville, but there is plenty of work still to do.
