Previewing Texas A&M’s Final Regular Season Matchup Against LSU

For a second time this season, the Texas A&M basketball program faces LSU, but this time on the road.

To open conference play, both schools squared off in the first conference game of the season, and here they are playing each other in the last one of the season.

It will be the first year that head coach Bucky McMillan is taking on fourth-year head coach Matt McMahon. For McMillan, it has been a successful season with 10 SEC wins, while for McMahon, it has been the complete opposite, with a sloppy season that has seen only three conference wins.

There are hopes for an NCAA Tournament berth for the Aggies right now as they are sitting more comfortably off the bubble after a win over the Wildcats, while the Tigers are just playing it game by game, knowing that starting next week, winning out is the only way to get in the nig dance.

Right now, ESPN Analytics is not favorable towards LSU, as it gives them only a 43.4 percent chance of winning.

What will it take for A&M to defeat LSU one more time? Will it take making a lot of 3-pointers? Perhaps it is winning the rebound battle, or maybe it is won on the defensive end by stopping the biggest playmakers on the floor. Or will it be LSU that pulls off a surprise in some other way?

Texas A&M vs LSU Preview

Playing with no fear. Thank you, Aggies, for your support through it all 👍



We felt the love 🫶#GigEm | #BuckyBall pic.twitter.com/Ugwo00vggO — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) March 4, 2026

Going into this weekend’s contest, the Tigers are coming off an 88-74 loss to Auburn, while A&M is coming off a 96-85 win over Kentucky, so there is momentum pointing toward one side more than the other.

The only three wins that LSU has found in the SEC this season have come courtesy of Missouri, South Carolina, and Ole Miss. As for A&M, the games they have dropped were against Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Arkansas, and Texas.

Offensively, the Aggies are shooting 46.4 percent as a unit and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc. As for LSU, their offense is shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from three. At the charity stripe, the Tigers are doing a little better, going 77 percent compared to A&M’s 74.2 percent.

In the SEC, A&M has the No. 4 offense, while LSU’s is No. 11. As for the defense, LSU is ranked at No. 10, while A&M sits at No. 12 overall. From three, A&M has a better shooting team at No. 3, while LSU is at No. 12.

Looking at the rebound department, the Aggies are reeling in more rebounds, ranking No. 7 in the SEC, while the Tigers rank No. 9. In the defensive rebounding category, the Tigers actually lead the Aggies at No. 7 overall.

Turnovers are one area A&M is also good at right now, as they are slotted at No. 4 in turnover margin while LSU is at No. 12. In the assist/turnover category, A&M is No. 3 with LSU in the No. 10 hole.

Last time these two squads collided with each other, it was a 75-72 win for McMillan’s squad. During that game, the Maroon and White won the rebound battle 38-30, shot better from three, and recorded fewer turnovers.

Both teams look completely different from when they faced each other at the beginning of January, so this could look like a closer or runaway game on paper, but no one really knows until it plays out on the court.

For the Aggies, they’ll look to get the two forwards, Zach Clemence and Rashaun Agee, going while working on getting the guards like Ruben Dominguez and Rylan Griffen off to a quick start. For the Tigers, it will be a lot of relying on the guard Max Mackinnon and two forwards, Mike Nwoko and Marquel Sutton.

Tipoff between both teams on Saturday, March 7, begins at 5 p.m. on the SEC Network.