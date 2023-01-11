Aggies 'Film Study': How A&M is Using Cinema to Counter Mizzou Offense

The Texas A&M Aggies will have their work cut out for them and then some on Wednesday when they host the No. 20 Missouri Tigers at Reed Arena.

"We haven't played a team this fast," Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV said. "They're the No. 1 offense in the country, the fastest team in the country."



Luckily, Taylor IV and the Aggies already have a unique - or maybe "theatrical" - plan of action for how they want to approach a game that they'll be looking to take control of.

"One of the analogies we used in film yesterday was 'do we want to have a Fast & Furious game or do we want to have a Creed 3 game?'" Taylor IV said. "We want to have a Creed 3 game, we don't want to get into the run-up-and-down, shoot a quick shot, that's not how we play."

The Tigers had an easy schedule to begin the season, but have continued to impress with their offense against elite competition. Mizzou is second in the country in points per game (87.1) and fifth in shooting percentage (50.2).



These offensive numbers are certainly sparked by the fact that they lead the nation in steals per game (11.8), as the Tigers have shown the ability to get out on the break with aggression after coming away with a turnover.



"This team, Missouri, they like to advance the ball off the pass, so that's a little bit different when you have to guard," Taylor IV said.



But Mizzou will have a tough out against an Aggies team that, despite some early-season struggles, has bounced back and won four in a row, including two wins over the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers to begin SEC play.



Missouri and Texas A&M are set for tip off from Reed Arena at 7:30 p.m. CT.

