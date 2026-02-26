Texas A&M Aggies at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks: Live Updates, Box Score
Many began to write off Texas A&M after their four-game losing streak, but the team has seemed to regain their footing after a gritty win over the Ole Miss Rebels last week at home and against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman over the weekend.
Another road test now awaits the Aggies in the form of a match with the No. 20-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville Wednesday night, right before A&M hosts the Texas Longhorns this upcoming weekend.
Arkansas sits just above the Aggies in the SEC standings with a 10-4 conference record and a 20-7 overall record.
Aggies vs. Hogs
Texas A&M is led by Rashaun Agee in both points (14) and rebounds (8.9), who has served as quite the double-double aficionado.
The Razorbacks boast one of the country's best scorers in Darius Acuff Jr., who currently averages 22.2 points per game on 50.5 percent shooting from the field.
The tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 PM from the Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates as the action unfolds.
1st Half
2nd Half
Texas A&M
18
No. 20 Arkansas
22
Live Game Updates
1st Half
15:55, Texas A&M 9, Arkansas 2
Rashaun Agee gets off to a hot start with five points and the Aggies go on a 9-0 run to take a 9-2 lead early on.
7:56, Arkansas 22, Texas A&M 18
The Razorbacks come back with a run of their own and take a four-point lead.
