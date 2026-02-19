Texas A&M Keeps Finding Late-Game Magic Against Ole Miss

On Wednesday night, Texas A&M basketball bested Ole Miss by a score of 80-77. With both the Aggies and the Rebels desperate for a win in SEC conference play, it took all 40 minutes for head coach Bucky McMillan's squad to defend Reed Arena.

As Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee predicted in his press conference earlier this week, the Rebels brought their A-game to College Station. Both Malik Dia and AJ Storr reached the 20-point mark for Ole Miss, while the Aggies countered with a more balanced attack, finishing with four players scoring at least 13 points.

For the second year in a row, the Aggies flipped the script on the Rebels in the final minutes. In 2025, Ole Miss held an 8-point lead with less than two minutes left to play. An 11-2 run saw the Aggies steal a win from the Rebels last season.

It was a similar sight in College Station on Wednesday. With 3:32 left in the game, the Rebels held a six point lead, and seemed to be slowly putting the game away. Clutch shots by Rubén Dominguez, Rashaun Agee, and Zach Clemence resulted in a 9-0 run by the Aggies, ultimately propelling them to the win.

The Aggies Finally Show the Fight They've Been Missing

Feb 18, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) reacts after getting fouled during the second half against the Ole Miss Rebels at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It didn't matter who their opponent was on Wednesday night. Even spectators could tell that this was a must-win game for the Aggies. One rough stretch during conference play had put Texas A&M on its backfoot.

When a team goes through a rough patch like the Aggies have, there's no overnight fix — you just have to grit your teeth and push through it. That's part of the reason why the Aggies' late-game comeback over the Rebels was so important. With Ole Miss maintaining control of the game in the second half, Texas A&M could have very easily extended its loss streak to five.

Now that they're back in the win column, McMillan and the Aggies can breathe again. With five games left in conference play, there's more than enough time to get hot before the NCAA Tournament begins. If the Aggies can find their offensive groove in the next few contests, this team could be extremely dangerous in March.

Texas A&M's Offense Still Isn't Back on Track

Feb 18, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Josh Holloway (1) drives to the basket as Ole Miss Rebels guard AJ Storr (2) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While they may have stopped the bleeding with their comeback win against the Rebels, the Aggies' offense still hasn't returned to form. Texas A&M certainly improved in their overall shooting and free throw percentage, shooting 48 percent from the field and 75 percent at the line, but managed just 25 percent from beyond the arc.

If Texas A&M wants to be a competitive team in March, that's an element of their game that they need to reacquire. Part of what makes this team dangerous is its ability to adapt to its opponent and win in different ways.

The good news for the Aggies is that there's still time to fix their recent struggles from three. If Texas A&M can get back to shooting just 30 percent from deep, they'll reestablish themselves as one of the most lethal offenses in the country.

