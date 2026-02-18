Rashaun Agee Stresses SEC Depth as Texas A&M Prepares for Ole Miss

On Tuesday afternoon, head coach Bucky McMillan and select players met with the media to discuss Texas A&M's upcoming conference matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. The game is set to tip-off at 6 p.m. on SEC Network.

For the Aggies, the plan is simple: stop the bleeding and get back to playing winning basketball. While losses to programs like Vanderbilt and Florida aren't exactly stains on Texas A&M's NCAA Tournament résumé, McMillan's squad needs to find a win sooner rather than later.

Along with the head coach, the media also heard from Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee, who emphasized the need for the Aggies to be on their toes when playing the Rebels. The transfer from USC also briefly spoke on the depth of SEC basketball this year.

Why Ole Miss Still Demands A&M’s Full Attention

Feb 14, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard AJ Storr (2) dribbles as Mississippi State Bulldogs guard King Grace (23) defends during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ole Miss currently sit at 14th in the SEC with a conference record of 3-9 and an overall record of 11-14. The Rebels began their 2025-26 campaign with five straight wins before suffering four straight losses. It's been all downhill for the basketball program since.

Despite being ranked towards the bottom of the SEC, Agee believes that the Rebels are still capable of coming to College Station and upsetting the Aggies. For that reason, he issued a challenge to his teammates, telling them to "stay in attack mode" regardless of their opponent.

“They’re dangerous," Agee said. "Everybody in the SEC is an opponent that you have to respect. I tell my teammates all the time that if you don’t come in with that dawg mindset, then you don’t need to play. We have to stay in attack mode.”

The message for the Aggies to stay prepared likely carries more weight coming from Agee, who's a known leader within the program. The forward has been one of the most consistent producers for Texas A&M this season with 13.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and one steal per game. He's also recorded 10 double-doubles this season, making him a cornerstone of the Aggies' starting five.

If there's one thing that stands out about the Rebels, it's their ability to limit explosive offenses. That doesn't bode well for the Aggies based on how they've looked in the past two weeks. Ole Miss ranks fourth in the SEC in total defense, allowing just 73.7 points per game.

While their overall defense may seem formidable, the unit still has its weaknesses. The Rebels are allowing their opponents to shoot over 33 percent from the three-point line. That's extremely positive news for Texas A&M, as the Aggies are shooting over 37 percent from beyond the arc this season.

