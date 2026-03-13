Texas A&M Aggies vs. Oklahoma Sooners, SEC Tournament: Box Score, Live Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies' first full regular season under head coach Bucky McMillan has now been fully completed, resulting in a 21-10 record and now giving the team a chance to further prove their worth regarding the NCAA Tournament when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners in Round 2 of the SEC Tournament.

The Aggies and Sooners met twice this year in conference play, with the Maroon and White emerging victorious in both contests, 83-76 in College Station in the third conference matchup and 75-71 in Norman on February 21.

Now, with Oklahoma riding a five-game winning streak since that second loss to A&M, the two teams meet in Knoxville, with both looking to strengthen their resumes for "The Big Dance" with each game.

Aggies vs. Sooners III

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan and Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser greet after the game at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As has been the case for most of the season, the Aggies are led on the floor by senior forward Rashaun Agee, who paces the team with 14.7 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Texas A&M is 3-2 in their last five contests, which recently included a 94-91 win over the LSU Tigers in a three-overtime season finale.

Oklahoma guard Nijel Pack leads the Sooners with 16.3 points and 3.1 assists, which included 24 points in the team's 86-74 win yesterday over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first round of the conference tournament.

The opening tip is set for 8:30 PM and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates as the game progresses from Bridgestone Arena in Knoxville.

1st Half 2nd Half Total Oklahoma 14 14 Texas A&M 6 6

Live Updates

1st Half

15:06, Oklahoma 14, Texas A&M 6

Oklahoma comes out hot, making a pair of threes and 75 percent of their shots, while the Aggies open up going 0-4 from beyond the arc and only shooting 30 percent from the field.