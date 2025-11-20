Texas A&M Joni Taylor Previews The Aggies' Upcoming Hawaii Showcase
Texas A&M is 3-0 to start off the 2025-26 campaign with wins over A&M Corpus-Christi, Tarleton State and Kansas State.
The Aggies are headed to Hawaii for the Hawaii North Shore Showcase, where they face VCA, UTA and Colorado. Coach Joni Taylor was able to speak with the media ahead of the Aggies' showcase in Hawaii.
"The chemistry you feel when you watch them play is real," Taylor said about her team. "They want to do this for each other. I think that's going to benefit us, not only in Hawaii, but if we can stay that connected and continue to elevate that all year long, because we've got a tough non-conference schedule ahead of us, the tournament in Hawaii is not going to be easy, we're gonna play three really good teams."
After a tough 10-19 season last year, only three Aggies stuck around, forcing Taylor to hit the transfer portal and try and make a new and successful team ahead of this season. With the Aggies off to a positive 3-0 start with a gritty win over a very good Kansas State team, it seems to be heading in the right direction.
Returners and Transfers Have Made An Impact
Lauren Ware is one of the Aggies who came back after the disappointing season last year, and she has been incredible so far this season under the basket. Another returner is Janae Kent, who has been able to average the second most amount of points per game this season with 10.3.
"I think for both of them, they were disappointed in last year, not only just us getting hurt, but how the season ended," Taylor said. "And so they came back not only to prove to themselves what they were capable of but to help all of our newcomers, like show them what the standard for Texas A&M women's basketball is."
With the Aggies heading to Hawaii to face dominant programs such as VCA, UTA and Colorado, they will have to carry the momentum over from this 3-0 start they have fought for.
"I think it's going to continue to put us in a position to use even more of our bench," Taylor said. "We're gonna play three games in four days, we've still got players who are on minute restriction, who are coming back, who are still getting themselves back in shape, who are still learning our offense."