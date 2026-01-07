Texas A&M Guard Continues to Impress With Unreal Numbers

The Texas A&M Aggies (12-3, 2-0 in SEC) secured their fifth straight victory with a 90-88 win over the Auburn Tigers on Tuesday night. While the game featured a controversial ending on a buzzer-beater three-point shot, how the Aggies put themselves in position to secure their biggest win of the season is worth a closer look.

Despite the Tigers having more rebounds, free throws, fast-break points, and points in the paint, the Aggies still found a way to win with a stunning offensive surge in the second half. It was the three-point shooting that gave Texas A&M the opportunity to hand Auburn its sixth loss of the season.

As far as consistency goes, nobody on the 2025 Aggies squad has been better from three than sophomore guard Rubén Dominguez. In the win over Auburn, the Puerto Real, Spain native once again shined by shooting 50 percent from the three-point line. He totaled 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists in the win over the Tigers.

One of the Most Consistent Shooters in College Basketball

Nov 9, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Ruben Dominguez (9) shoots the ball over Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Isaiah Coleman (21) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In the Aggies first 15 games of the season, Dominguez has been one of the most reliable shooters on the team. In fact, he's been one of the most lethal shooters in college basketball making over 45 percent of his shots.

He's been especially impressive from beyond the arc, shooting 47.3 percent to rank top-12 nationally.

Is Rubén Dominguez the most explosive weapon in the SEC ⁉️



Top 10 in the SEC in:

▪️No. 1 - 3PM (53) 🎯

▪️No. 2 - Off. Rating (151.7)

▪️No. 2 - 3P/100 poss. (16.2)

▪️No. 3 - 3P% (47.3%)

▪️No. 3 - FT% (90.3%)

▪️No. 7 - Box OBPR (4.24)



1 of 4 players with >13.5 PPG on <24.5 MPG🔥 pic.twitter.com/LY6ADgzxys — Luke Evangelist (@lukeevangelist_) January 7, 2026

With how much of a deep-threat the sophomore has been this season, there's an argument for Dominguez to be the biggest shooting threat in the SEC. So far in Texas A&M's 2025-26 campaign, the guard has averaged 24.1 minutes, 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

It's impressive enough that Dominguez has averaged over 10 points per game this season. What makes his impact even more notable is how little time he spends on the court. To put up numbers like that with under 25 minutes per game is a testament to how efficient he is.

It's that kind of efficiency and consistency that's led the Aggies to their impressive 12-3 start to the season.

An Added Layer to Texas A&M's Offense

Dec 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Omari Witherspoon (8) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's safe to say that the 12th Man hasn't seen a shooting offense like this in recent memory. As a team, the Aggies are currently shooting 37.59 percent from beyond the arc. That mark ranks No. 39 in the country. While it isn't exactly elite, that level of shooting from the three-point line is more than enough to carry a team well-into conference play.

If Texas A&M can clean up the little mistakes, most notably in the rebounding category, it could allow guys like Dominguez the opportunity to put even more shots up. Based on his first 15 games, it seems like he just gets better with a larger workload.

Recommended Articles