Aggies men's basketball playing old rival in Houston

September 2, 2021
Publish date:

Texas A&M Men's Basketball Books Visit to Houston

Aggies continue rivalry with former Southwest Conference foe TCU
A season ago, they met in Cowtown. This year, they’re headed to H-Town.

Texas A&M men’s basketball renews its rivalry with TCU on Dec. 11 at the Toyota Center in Houston as part of The Battleground 2k21. Game time and television info will be released at a later date.

The old Southwest Conference mates met for the first time in nearly a quarter century last season in Fort Worth. The game was claimed by the Horned Frogs, 73-55, in the newly christened Dickies Arena.

READ MORE: Aggies coach Buzz Williams suspended by NCAA

The Aggies and Frogs have met on the hardwood 165 times, with A&M holding an 88-77 advantage. Before last season, the two programs last met in 1996 when both were part of the now-defunct SWC.

The Aggies are in rebuild mode with a complete roster overhaul after stumbling to an 8-10 record last season in Buzz Williams’ second season as coach. Williams is also suspended for two games this season as part of NCAA rules violations.

READ MORE: Aggies land commitment from talented PG

TCU didn’t fare much better under Jamie Dixon, slumping to a 12-14 mark in 2020-21.

The Aggies’ full non-conference schedule has yet to be released. Texas A&M will play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 22-24. The Aggies face Wisconsin in the first round and face either Butler or Houston in the second round. Possible third-round opponents include Chaminade, Notre Dame, Oregon and St. Mary’s.

Tickets for Texas A&M-TCU are currently available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here. For more event details and updates, please visit www.USportsGroup.com.

