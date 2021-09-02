Aggies men's basketball playing old rival in Houston

A season ago, they met in Cowtown. This year, they’re headed to H-Town.

Texas A&M men’s basketball renews its rivalry with TCU on Dec. 11 at the Toyota Center in Houston as part of The Battleground 2k21. Game time and television info will be released at a later date.

The old Southwest Conference mates met for the first time in nearly a quarter century last season in Fort Worth. The game was claimed by the Horned Frogs, 73-55, in the newly christened Dickies Arena.

The Aggies and Frogs have met on the hardwood 165 times, with A&M holding an 88-77 advantage. Before last season, the two programs last met in 1996 when both were part of the now-defunct SWC.

The Aggies are in rebuild mode with a complete roster overhaul after stumbling to an 8-10 record last season in Buzz Williams’ second season as coach. Williams is also suspended for two games this season as part of NCAA rules violations.

TCU didn’t fare much better under Jamie Dixon, slumping to a 12-14 mark in 2020-21.

The Aggies’ full non-conference schedule has yet to be released. Texas A&M will play in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 22-24. The Aggies face Wisconsin in the first round and face either Butler or Houston in the second round. Possible third-round opponents include Chaminade, Notre Dame, Oregon and St. Mary’s.

Tickets for Texas A&M-TCU are currently available through the 12th Man Foundation and can be purchased online here. For more event details and updates, please visit www.USportsGroup.com.