Texas A&M's Third 100-Point Game Broke This Impressive Reed Arena Record
Following a two-game skid, Texas A&M basketball has been on a rampage since, firing off two straight games of at least 100 points. Against Manhattan, the Aggies rattled off 109 points while guard Rubén Dominguez broke a team record with 10 three-pointers in a single game.
Tuesday's matchup with Mississippi Valley State took the script from A&M's previous contest, as the Aggies scored over 100 points once again while also picking up a brand-new record, which was the most points scored at Reed Arena.
The feat meant the second-most points in team history, and the Maroon and White continued bulldozing through their non-Power 4 competition.
A Full Team Affair
Putting together such a strong all-around effort took the whole supporting cast that the Aggies could muster. The unit was led by forward Mackenzie Mgbako, who in his first full game in the Maroon and White, led the team in scoring with 19 points with a 100% free-throw percentage.
Mgbako was one of six players to go over double-digits with Dominguez and forward Zach Clemence combining for seven three-pointers and 30 points total. The duo has been anchors on offense for the Aggies, but they weren't the only players to make an impact.
Forward Jamie Vinson traded his burnt orange style this offseason for Texas A&M, and had his best game in College Station with 12 points and a team-leading six rebounds. As for guard Marcus Hill, he contributed 11 points while shooting a perfect 7-for-7 on the free-throw line.
The Aggies, whose fans have grown accustomed to low-scoring, defense-heavy gameplay, have seen a revival of sorts under the young tenure of head coach Bucky McMillan. After going years without a 100-point contest, A&M has done it three times through seven games.
A fast-paced tempo has been McMillan's calling card since he began coaching Division 1 basketball at Samford. Though now with the Aggies, he has a brand new platform to work his magic from. Despite being a more ragtag roster, the A&M unit has come together nicely in recent weeks.
But with three straight Atlantic Coast Conference matchups coming up, the Aggies' resolve will be tested as the level of competition increases. McMillan has the keys to unlock the true potential of his crew of transfers, but will the Aggies be able to put it together on a playoff run? Perhaps folks will have to wait until Southeastern Conference play to find out.