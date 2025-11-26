Texas A&M Crushes Mississippi Valley State In One-Sided Contest
Nearly the entire Texas A&M basketball roster got fed and cooked on the offensive end of the floor as the Mississippi Valley State defense wasn’t hungry enough for a win.
There’s always Thanksgiving on Thursday.
Leading the night was Mackenzie Mgbako, who tallied 19 points, the most he has posted since joining the Aggies. Six players finished in double digits.
Recap of Aggies Versus Delta Devils
Off the bat, coach Bucky McMillan had his team ready to go, with Mgbako returning to action after only four minutes in the previous outing against Manhattan. In that game, he pulled himself because he was hurting a little bit and didn't want to push himself.
Aggieland got a taste of what he could bring when he stepped on the court and began the night as the opening scorer with an easy layup. As the game progressed, he improved and pushed through the traffic, leading the heat from everywhere on the floor.
His first 3-pointer was money, and he quickly earned himself back to the free-throw line, where he made both of his free throws. Four more opportunities to make it back to the charity stripe were successful, as he finished 6 of 6 on his attempts, racking up 13 first-half points, which led the entire squad.
Forward Jamie Vinson also had a highlight reel evening as his teammates dished him the ball, where he went airborne to dunk the basketball. Back to the rotation after missing a game was G Pop Isaacs, who scored six points in the first period, where he surpassed 1,000 points in his collegiate career.
A&M never lost the lead the entire game, which gave them a comfortable cushion as they shot 43 percent from the field and 42 percent from behind the arc. Multiple players contributed to nailing 3-pointers. There were eight makes out of 19 attempts going to the locker room.
Opening up the second period, Zach Clemence, Marcus Hill, and Ruben Dominguez established the dominance as they made shots scattered across the court. The Kansas transfer, Clemence, hopped out to a rapid start as he connected on his first 3-pointer before drilling another one to jump-start the Ags to a 6-0 run.
A native Spaniard, Dominguez joined the fun, making his three straight free throws before executing on another three from downtown that generated a 9-3 run. Hill got reps at the charity stripe as the Delta Devils' defense wasn't good, and the referees kept blowing the whistle. The 6-foot-3 senior went perfect, converting all seven opportunities.
Defensively, the coaching staff did a tremendous job locking in on the assignment, and the pace of play did not affect the Aggies, who recorded 13 steals. Vinson had two Superman blocks, and the rest of the squad contributed to forcing 31 sloppy turnovers, which led to 46 points for the offense.
As a unit, the Aggies concluded the night by recording 120 points, shooting 50 percent from the field. At the line, there were more achievements behind the arc, going 16 of 34 from behind the arc. Off the bench, McMillan’s squad made numerous contributions, scoring 66 points.
A&M is back in action on Friday, Nov. 28, against Florida State with tipoff starting at 4 p.m. on ESPN2.